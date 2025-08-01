Interborough Express Project Advances to Next Phase

Governor Hochul today announced that the engineering and design phase of the Interborough Express (IBX) has commenced, the next step in the development of the transformative transit project. On Wednesday, the MTA Board authorized the selection of a joint venture between Jacobs and HDR as the team that will oversee the design and engineering phase of the IBX. This represents major progress for the project, which will connect historically underserved communities in Brooklyn and Queens to the subway, bus and Long Island Rail Road, while significantly reducing travel times between Brooklyn and Queens, with an end-to-end run time of 32 minutes along the 14-mile line. In April, Governor Hochul approved $2.75 billion in funding for the project as part of the historic 2025-2029 MTA Capital Plan.

“Building the Interborough Express will transform New York, connecting communities like never before, shortening commutes and unleashing the full potential of Brooklyn and Queens,” Governor Hochul said. “The IBX is the sort of project that future generations will describe as a no-brainer, and thanks to funding we secured for the MTA's Capital Plan, we’re not just talking about it – we’re getting it done.”

The IBX will be a new transit option for close to 900,000 residents living in neighborhoods along the route, along with 260,000 people who work near the corridor in Brooklyn and Queens. It will create 19 stations and connect with 17 different subway lines — A, C, E, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 5, 7, B, D, F, M, J, Z and L trains — 50 bus routes and two LIRR stations. The project will be built along an existing, 14-mile freight line owned by the MTA LIRR and CSX Corp. that extends from Sunset Park, Brooklyn, to Jackson Heights, Queens. New York and Atlantic Railway currently operates freight rail on the corridor under a concession agreement on the LIRR branch.

The IBX will be the first new end-to-end rapid transit built entirely within New York City since the IND Crosstown Line, now called the G, fully opened in 1937. IBX stations built in Brooklyn will be the first transit stations built in the city’s most populous borough since the A line extended from Broadway Junction to Euclid Ave in 1948. IBX stations in Queens will be the first new transit stations built since the Archer Avenue extension of the E, J, and Z lines to Jamaica in 1988.

The IBX is the latest major transportation project that Governor Hochul has advanced. In May, Governor Hochul and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey broke ground on the first phase of the new Midtown Bus Terminal project. In January, Governor Hochul and the MTA commenced the nation’s first-ever congestion pricing program, which has successfully reduced traffic and increased economic activity in Manhattan. In July 2024, Governor Hochul secured a $6.88 billion federal grant agreement for the Gateway Development Commission to proceed with the Hudson Tunnel Project, improving rail service for over 200,000 daily riders.

In November 2023, Governor Hochul secured full funding for the second phase of the Second Avenue Subway to 125 St. In April 2023, Governor Hochul provided unprecedented state support to solve the MTA's post-pandemic fiscal cliff and chart a long-term sustainable and efficient future for the agency. In January 2023, Governor Hochul opened Grand Central Madison, bringing LIRR service to east Midtown, shortening commutes and increasing service for Long Island and Queens riders. In December 2022, Governor Hochul broke ground on the Penn Access project, which will bring Metro-North service to Penn Station and to previously unserved communities in the Bronx.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “The IBX is a life-changer for millions. It’s about time Brooklyn and Queens residents could move directly between our two most populous boroughs – for jobs, education, recreation and everything else. I want to thank Governor Hochul and our partners in Albany and Washington for their support getting this project off the ground.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “The Interborough Express will transform mobility in New York’s two largest boroughs with fast, reliable, frequent public transit. I look forward to getting the design process underway and continuing the MTA’s track record of completing projects better, faster and cheaper than ever before.”

Design Progress

Project design will officially kick off this summer, focusing on light rail system design including: communications and signal design, vehicle design, track design, plus civil engineering efforts such as station design, bridge reconstruction and retaining wall design and design of the operations facility and storage yard. The design process is the last major step in the project before formal construction begins.

The project has undergone further refinement to ensure that it will provide the best service for passengers for the best value. In Middle Village, Queens, the MTA is progressing with the design of a tunnel solution beneath Metropolitan Avenue, rather than on-street operations, making the proposed line less prone to travel delays due to mixed traffic operations. This refinement has reduced projected running times of the new line from 39 minutes to 32 minutes and has increased ridership projections to 160,000 per day, up 50,000 from the MTA's prior estimate. IBX’s projected annual ridership is higher than the current ridership of any other light rail system in the country at 48 million riders — the next largest is Los Angeles at 46 million riders per year.

Light Rail was determined to offer the best service to riders at the best value to the MTA, with about 70 percent of projected IBX riders transferring within the MTA system. Station locations were selected based on public feedback, ridership projections, ability for riders to transfer to other parts of the MTA network, constructability, and spacing.

Funding

The project design phase will be principally funded through $45 million secured by Governor Hochul in New York State’s 2025 budget and the MTA’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan. An additional $15 million was awarded to the MTA by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT)’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, which will fund a corridor assessment in support of the design phase. USDOT has also provided $1 million to fund innovative finance expert services for the project. The total estimated cost of the IBX project is $5.5 billion, with 50 percent of the total funding for the project secured by Governor Hochul in the MTA’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan.

Since 2023, the MTA has hosted ten open houses attended by nearly 1,000 community members along the route to raise awareness and gather feedback. The MTA also held pop-up outreach at 10 subway stations across the IBX corridor speaking with 1,300 members of the public and over 250 businesses. Every quarter, the MTA hosts a virtual community council on the project with elected officials, community groups and community boards.

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “This is the first new rapid transit line built entirely within New York City in nearly a century and it’s happening in communities that need it most. By reducing travel times by up to 30 minutes and reaching nearly 900,000 residents, the Interborough Express will bring real relief to everyday New Yorkers. I applaud Governor Hochul and the MTA for moving this bold, long-needed project into its next phase.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “I’m pleased to learn that the next phase of the Interborough Express is moving forward. This transformative project marks a bold step toward building a more connected and equitable transit system for Brooklyn and Queens.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “This is a generational opportunity to better connect our communities to each other and create a transit system that truly works for outer-borough New Yorkers like the ones I represent. The IBX will make it easier for New Yorkers to access jobs, schools, and everything else they need to thrive. I'm excited to see this project moving forward, and thank Governor Hochul and the MTA for their work to make it happen.”

State Senator John Liu said, “New Yorkers have long desired better ways to get between Queens and Brooklyn and the IBX offers an innovative solution to this age-old problem. Looking forward to the design team’s plans and progress so we can at long last get this important project rolling and give the outer boroughs faster, more reliable public transportation.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “As a Senator who represents Queens and Brooklyn, I’m so excited about this next phase of the Interborough Express. This project will advance public transit access for millions of New Yorkers including thousands of my neighbors. I’m proud to have supported our state budget’s investment in this project and grateful to the Governor and MTA for this move forward.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, "This is a once-in-a-generation investment that will make our infrastructure more equitable, sustainable, and usher in a new era of transit for Brooklyn and Queens. I'm greatly appreciative of Governor Hochul for her commitment to better serve our neighborhoods — many of which have historically been transit deserts — as well as my house's Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for their continued leadership to deliver for New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “The Interborough Express is a game-changer for people who live and work in Brooklyn and Queens. I was one of the early supporters of this transformative project, which includes 19 stops from Roosevelt Avenue in Queens to the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Bay Ridge. The IBX will also include a stop in the community of Brownsville, which I am proud to represent. I am excited for this next phase. Kudos to the bold leadership of the MTA, the New York State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “The Interborough Express is more than just a new transit line — it’s a lifeline for the students, workers, and families who rely on public transportation to access opportunity. Connecting communities from Brooklyn to Queens with safe, reliable, and efficient service means strengthening equity and economic mobility for nearly a million New Yorkers. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in advancing this transformative project and ensuring that our neighborhoods are no longer left behind when it comes to transportation and investment.”

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said “The Interborough Express is a critical investment in the future of our city that will connect Brooklyn and Queens with faster and greener transit. This next phase brings us closer to delivering a much-needed transit option for so many New Yorkers. I commend Governor Hochul and the MTA for their continued leadership and commitment to building a more connected New York.”

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said, “Governor Hochul is delivering a visionary transit future, and I am proud to stand with her in making it a reality. The Interborough Express will be nothing short of transformational for Queens and Brooklyn. For the first time in generations, neighborhoods long overlooked by mass transit will be directly connected to the rest of the city. This project will unlock opportunity for hundreds of thousands of residents — slashing commute times, reducing car traffic, and bringing real economic investment to working families.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “The selection of the design team for the Interborough Express is a major milestone and an exciting step forward for New York. This transformative project will modernize the MTA and better connect millions of New Yorkers across the boroughs, especially my home borough of Queens. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to expanding efficient, accessible transit options for all.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “The Interborough Express is a bold, visionary, cost effective investment that will finally connect communities long overlooked by our transit system. This next phase moves us one step closer to a more equitable, accessible, and climate-friendly New York. I am grateful to the many transit advocates who dedicate so much to improving the lives of New Yorkers. I also thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to delivering modern, 21st-century infrastructure that serves working New Yorkers across every borough, because everyone deserves dignity in transit.”

Council Member Farah N. Louis said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership in announcing the Interborough Express, a transformative transit project that will revolutionize transportation infrastructure across New York City. This innovative light rail line represents more than just improved connectivity between Brooklyn and Queens — it's a lifeline for communities like East Flatbush, Flatlands and Canarsie in my district that have historically been transit deserts, cut off from economic opportunities and essential services. By utilizing existing freight rail corridors, this project demonstrates smart, efficient infrastructure development that will dramatically reduce travel times and open up new pathways of opportunity for residents who have been underserved for decades. The Interborough Express isn't just about moving people — it's about moving our city forward toward greater equity, accessibility, and prosperity for all New Yorkers.”

Council Member Susan Zhuang said, “Cross-borough transportation is a win for every New Yorker. By connecting Brooklyn and Queens directly, we are allowing every New Yorker to travel to new neighborhoods, work, and family faster and more affordably. Our neighborhoods will likely see more visitors, thus more business. And, now the largest AAPI communities in Brooklyn and Queens will be a single train ride away.”

Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives Ben Furnas said, “A new rail connection between Brooklyn and Queens is crucial to the future of New York. The IBX will improve the lives of New Yorkers and make it significantly easier to get around huge swaths of our city. We’re thrilled that, today, it’s one step closer to becoming reality.”