Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: G20 Africa day celebration at University of Mpumalanga

Our Minister, Prof Blade Nzimande.

Acting DG, Gugu Zwane.

Mpumalanga University Vice Chancellor, Prof Thoko Mayekiso.

MEC for Education in Mpumalanga, Ms. Dlamini.

African Union Commission Director for STI, Prof S, Madougou,

All our distinguished guests in the continent and from our G20 member countries.

Our officials

Ladies and gentlemen

This has been a successful G20 dialogue. As the delegates today we have been enriched by the presentations and panel discussions in so far as science, technology and innovation are concerned. I am happy that we all recognize that these engagements cannot just be talk shops but must be translated into concrete actions for our nations.

As the Minister has outlined various policy and programmatic areas of South Africa, we commit to the advancement of all the measures that we set ourselves, including taking along the African continent with us.

On behalf of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, thank you very much to all the speakers, the presenters and panelists. I want to thank all the guests and the valuable contributions you have made today. We leave this session wiser than we started.

Thank you very much!

