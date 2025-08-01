Eastern Cape on 7th term Executive Council meeting

The Eastern Cape Executive Council (EXCO) held virtually its ordinary meeting of the 7th term, on 30 July 2025.

A. Current Affairs

1. International Relations

1.1. Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane will in the coming weeks lead a provincial delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a strategic mission aimed at attracting long-term investment, unlocking catalytic capital partnerships, and deepening sustainable trade relations.

1.2. This outbound visit will be preceded by the arrival of a UAE delegation to the Eastern Cape on the 15th of August 2025. The Premier’s visit to the UAE, which is the second one in recent times, forms part of the province’s PMTDP recognising that economic development, industrialisation, and the attraction of investments are indispensable for sustainable progress.

B. Updates to the Executive Council

1. Progress on government interventions following the June 2025 disaster incident

1.1. Cabinet was briefed about the substantial progress made on the implementation of the disaster management response since the province experienced the disastrous 09–10 June incident which sadly took the lives of 103 people, displacing families.

1.2. While challenges were experienced in both King Sabata Dalindyebo and Mnquma Local Municipality with respect to the installation of Temporary Residential Units (TRUs), cabinet noted the progress made in both municipalities with Mnquma having completed the construction of 31 TRUs with the rest expected to be completed in early August.

1.3. In KSD Local Municipality, government has made strides in securing land for the relocation of flood victims and as such site preparation has commenced in Maydene Farm while it will start in the coming days in other areas such as KwaLink, Tracor, Old Transkei Meat Industry and Old Enkululekweni for the installation of more than 470 TRUs which have been made possible through the Provincial and National Department of Human Settlements as well as donations by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and civil society partners.

1.4. Cabinet called on communities to desist from blocking government attempts to provide housing to displaced families as this deprives them of their constitutional right to decent human settlements and delays efforts of recovering from the devastating floods.

1.5. Cabinet commended the provincial government’s swift response to the disaster which has been made possible in part through the implementation of the disaster management policy which calls on departments to set aside 2% of their budgets for disaster response efforts. Further to this, the cabinet noted the reprioritisation of funds by departments to accommodate the response to this disaster.

1.6. Cabinet has called on Accounting Officers to strengthen systems of internal control and risk management to ensure proper accountability in the implementation of the response plan.

2. Financial Position of the Province

2.1. Cabinet has noted an overall improvement in infrastructure budget spending as of June 2025 as the province recorded an overall expenditure of R2.254 billion against a total infrastructure budget of R9.386 billion – an increase from 22.73% to 24.02% compared to the same period during the last financial year.

2.2. There has been a steady improvement in infrastructure planning and budgeting, as well as monitoring in the province since the inception of the Premier’s Infrastructure Coordinating Council during the last term of government.

2.3. The Cabinet welcomed the growth trajectory in the revenue performance of the province. As of 30 June 2025, the province collected over R413 million against the projected collection of R329 million. This has seen an over collection of over R83 million, with Provincial Treasury being the main contributor. The revenue collection trend is anticipated to improve in the remaining period of the financial year.

3. Inclusive Economy

3.1. Cabinet received an update on the progress made in Government Procurement of Agricultural Products (GPAP) and noted that the institutionalisation and implementation of GPAP has commenced and is facilitated through the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA).

3.2. For the current financial year, the Department of Agriculture has committed R40 million towards agricultural commodities from producers and to upgrade specific infrastructure to support the processing and packaging of produce.

3.3. GPAP is a key instrument and one of the game changers identified in the Provincial Mid-Term Development Plan (PMTDP) to increase local production and broaden access to affordable nutritious food throughout the province. More than 4000 small scale farmers are expected to benefit from GPAP through enhanced market access.

4. Healthcare Services

4.1. Cabinet welcomed the continuous improvement in the Department of Health, especially in the Cerebral Palsy Centres of excellence, which ensures the provision of comprehensive services and easy referral to specialist care.

4.2. The Department also continues with improvements on its records management, as progress has been registered with the digitalisation roll out in health facilities. Digitalisation Rooms have been established in 11 hospitals with electronic data interface having been activated for 41 hospitals. St Patricks Hospital in Bizana has received a Phase 2 Digitalisation Centre and Bhisho Hospital is expected to follow suit.

4.3. Cabinet also welcomed the establishment of the PAIA governance structures that have been put in place, to mitigate the risk of costly default judgements as a result of delayed response to medico-legal enquiries.

C. Upcoming Events

1. Deputy President’s Working Visit in the EC

1.1. The Executive Council welcomed the announcement that Deputy President Paul Mashatile will be on a working visit in the Eastern Cape, where he is expected to lead the commemoration of the Battle of Lurhwayizo at Lurhwayizo Village in the Mbhashe Local Municipality, on the 7th of August 2025.

2. Provincial Women’s Day

2.1. The Provincial Government will commemorate Women’s Day on 09 August 2025 under the theme “Building Resilient Economies for All”. The event will be held in Alice, Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality and will also include the provision of services on wheel primarily targeting women.

3. NAACAM Show 2025

3.1. The National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM) Show is scheduled to take place in Gqeberha on the 14th of August 2025. The event is a cornerstone for the automotive manufacturing value chain and is hosted in the Home of Legends in partnership with the Automotive Industry Development Corporation Eastern Cape (AIDC EC). It is aimed at showcasing the province’s automotive capabilities and fostering industry connections.

3.2. The hosting of the 2025 NAACAM Show in Gqeberha is expected to drive tourism, boost local businesses and highlight the Eastern Cape’s automotive sector, which is a mainstay of the regional economy.

3.3. The event will provide a platform for manufacturers, suppliers, and allied industries to showcase innovations, forge partnerships, and explore market opportunities, potentially increasing export potential. Socially, job creation—both direct and indirect—is anticipated, benefiting local communities.

D. Messages

1. Congratulations

a. Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to Mr Abey Kgotle who has been appointed as the first black CEO of Mercedes-Benz of South Africa. Mr Kgotle who has been serving as the Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs will take on his new role on 01 December 2025.

