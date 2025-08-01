Trade, Industry and Competition on launch of urgent measures to support exporters impacted by U.S. tariff hike

In a trying moment for South Africa, there still remains those who would seek to sabotage our efforts to resolve this impasse. Despite our tireless efforts, which we have, where possible, communicated consistently on, some segments of our country refuse to be a part of the solution. Instead of providing constructive support to the efforts made by government, the Democratic Alliance continues to release reckless statements which undermine the progress we have been making towards the 1 August deadline. This is downright irresponsible for a party in the Government of National Unity, and an integral part of the process. We will not, however, be deterred by this.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has announced a set of measures in response to the imminent 30% tariff hike on South African exports to the United States, which comes into effect on 1 August 2025. These urgent interventions are part of the dtic’s ongoing commitment to protecting jobs, preserving market access in the United States, and promoting export diversification to alternate markets in Africa, the EU, Asia, Latin America, and other strategic partners.

Key amongst the interventions is the establishment of an Export Support Desk, which will serve as a direct point of contact for companies affected by the U.S. tariff hike. The Desk will provide updates on developments and tailored advisory services to exporters on alternative destinations, guidance on market entry processes, insights into compliance requirements and linkages to South African Embassies and High Commissions abroad.

This tariff hike poses a direct threat to our export capacity, particularly in strategic sectors such as automotive, agro-processing, steel, and chemicals amongst others. As Government, we are fully committed to supporting our exporters through this challenging time. We are working with urgency and resolve to implement real, practical interventions that defend jobs and position South Africa competitively in a shifting global landscape.

The stakes are high and we must respond decisively to ensure our export industries remain resilient, competitive, and globally integrated into diversified markets.

Exporters are encouraged to engage directly with the Export Support Desk and also to visit the dtic website regularly for updates and support mechanisms. the dtic remains steadfast in its mission to assist local producers and safeguard South Africa’s trade interests amid growing global uncertainty. The contact details of the Export Support Desk are as follows:

Exporters to the United States and Market Enquiries related to the Americas:

Market Enquiries related to other markets:

Enquiries:

Kaamil Alli

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: +27 82 520 6813

E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates