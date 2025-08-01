National Prosecuting Authority condemns brutal murder of public prosecutor in Gqeberha

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) condemns the brutal killing of one of its Regional Court prosecutors, today, 31 July 2025. Ms Tracy Brown was shot assassination-style by four armed men in front of her house in Gqeberha, in the presence of her partner and minor child.

The motive for Ms Brown’s senseless killing is unknown. Her murder is an attack on the rule of law and our tireless efforts to hold criminals accountable. The NPA, together with law enforcement, will spare no effort in ensuring that the perpetrators of this brutal murder are brought to justice.

The recent killing of prosecutors, who put their lives on the line every day in the pursuance of justice, is deeply disturbing. This murder follows the merciless killing of another prosecutor, Mr Elona Sombulula, from the Engcobo Magistrates Court in April this year.

Our prosecutors take on their duties with courage and a deep commitment to serving the people, often at great personal risk. To target those who dedicate their lives to upholding the law is to strike at the heart of our constitutional democracy.

We will not be deterred in our resolve to deliver on our mandate to ensure justice for the people of our country. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Ms Brown’s family, friends and colleagues at this sad and difficult time.

