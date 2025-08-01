Commission for Gender Equality on constitutional court judgment

The Commission for Gender Equality has noted the judgment delivered by the Constitutional Court today, 01 August 2025, in the matter of Corruption Watch vs Speaker of the National Assembly and Others.

The ruling relates to the constitutional obligations of Parliament in terms of section 59(1) of the Constitution, which deals with the public participation process for the appointment of Commissioners to the Commission for Gender Equality.

The Commission remains committed to its legislative mandate and will continue to discharge its responsibilities while Parliament undertakes its processes. The Commission will not make further public pronouncements or respond to media enquiries on this matter.

