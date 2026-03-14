Premier Lazarus Mokgosi leads provincial World TB Day event in Tlakgameng, 13 March

Premier of the North West Province, Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, accompanied by the MEC for Health, Mr Sello Lehari, leaders of civil society and the private sector, will host the Provincial World TB Day event under the theme “Yes, You and I Can End TB”.

World TB Day, commemorated annually in March, aims to educate communities about the impact of tuberculosis (TB) and to outline the provincial government’s efforts to contribute towards the national target of reducing TB incidence and mortality by 2035.

In his address, Premier Mokgosi is expected to emphasise the need to strengthen the province’s response to TB by promoting early detection, improving treatment adherence and encouraging communities to work together with government and health stakeholders in the fight to eliminate TB.

The event will also feature a package of integrated health services, including the tracing of missing TB patients.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 March 2026

Venue: Tlakgameng Sports Ground, Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality

Time: 10h00

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Premier

Sello Tatai

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Provincial Head of Communication

Brian Setswambung

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

Departmental Spokesperson

Tshegofatso Mothibedi

Cell: 073 503 5045

E-mail: LMothibedi@nwpg.gov.za

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