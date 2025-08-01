MDC announces fish salvage order for Lions Lake in Johnson County

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has authorized an Emergency Fish Salvage Order for Lions Lake in Johnson County. The order is in effect Friday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 31.

The City of Warrensburg, who owns Lions Lake, wants to deepen the lake and develop more walking paths around the area, which will require the water to be completely drained. MDC manages the fishery through the Community Assistance Program (CAP). The Emergency Fish Salvage Order will enable anglers to remove as many fish as possible before the lake is drained to minimize waste.

During the order, anglers may take all species of fish from the lake (excluding endangered species listed in 3 CSR 10-4.111 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri).

There is also a temporary suspension of fishing methods restrictions on Lions Lake. In addition to fishing methods already authorized for the lake, the order enables anglers to take fish by the following methods during hours when Lions Lake in Johnson County is open for public use and fishing: gig, atlatl, underwater spearfishing, bow, crossbow, snagging, grabbing, dip net, throw net, seine, and by hand.

These temporary parameters apply only to Lions Lake in Johnson County. All other permit, season, and limit requirements will remain in effect.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the lake.

The 8-acre area is closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. unless users are actively fishing. Boats are allowed with trolling motors or no motors.

Directions: In Warrensburg at the junction of South Maguire Street/Route DD (Hale Lake Road), take Route DD (Hale Lake Road) west 0.75 miles, then Rotary Drive north 0.33 miles.

For more information on Lions Lake, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/lions-lake-warrensburg.



