Request for Applications - Kingman Rangers Workforce Development Program

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to (1) support operations, maintenance, and ecological restoration on the Islands; (2) provide safe, inclusive, and welcoming experiences to visitors of the Islands, (3) support communication and storytelling efforts about the Islands, and (4) create pathways to employment for (a) adult District residents with barriers to employment and (b) students from District Public and Charter high schools that are located in the Anacostia Watershed and have low graduation rates. The amount available for the project is $467,211.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-WPD-876” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 12, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

- Faith-based organizations;

- Government agencies;

- Universities/educational institutions; and

- Private Enterprises.

Pre-application information session: Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Hosted by DOEE Meetings

Join via the web >>

password: public

Join by phone

+1 (202) 860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

Access code: 2307 249 9749

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.