PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7391, The Howard University, Installation and operation of a cold solvent degreasing unit at 732 N. Capitol Street NW, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, proposes to issue an air quality permit (No. 7391) to the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) to install and operate a 20-gallon capacity OEMTOOLS 24805 mobile remote reservoir cold solvent degreasing unit (also known as a “cold cleaning machine” or “parts washer”), to be located at 732 N. Capitol Street NW, Washington DC. The contact person for the applicant is Daryl Kosturock, Environmental Manager, at (202) 512-1626 or [email protected].

Emissions Estimate:

Maximum potential emissions from the unit are expected to be no greater than the following:

Pollutant Estimated Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.02

No hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emissions are expected from the unit.

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows :

a. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

Note: This condition is District enforceable only.

b. No solvents shall be used in the units that contain halogenated hazardous air pollutant (HAP) solvents as follows [20 DCMR 201]:

1. Methylene chloride;

2. Perchloroethylene;

3. Trichloroethylene;

4. 1,1,1-trichloroethane;

5. Carbon tetrachloride; or

6. Chloroform.

It should be noted that emissions are primarily minimized from this type of equipment by operational limitations and procedures set forth in the permit, rather than from explicit emission limits.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit, are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 25, 2025 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].