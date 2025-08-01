Damon Feltman Appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Space Force Association

Brigadier General (ret.) Damon Feltman brings more than 30 years of leadership in both government and commercial space sectors to SFA.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce that retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (ret.) Damon Feltman has joined the organization as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). A nationally recognized expert in space operations and defense strategy, Damon brings more than 30 years of leadership in both government and commercial space sectors to SFA.

In this strategic leadership role, Damon will provide oversight of SFA’s operations, partnerships, and growth initiatives, supporting the organization’s mission to advocate, educate, and innovate on behalf of the U.S. Space Force and the broader space community. This appointment leverages Damon’s extensive executive experience on a part-time basis, allowing SFA to benefit from his leadership as the organization expands its reach.

Damon is the founder of OXR Consulting, LLC, where he advises clients in space strategy, transformation, and executive development. Previously, Damon served as Deputy Chief Strategy and Resources Officer for the U.S. Space Force, managing creation of a $30 billion budget, guiding space systems requirements, and advancing international space collaboration.

In his role as President of the SFA Huntsville Chapter, Damon has been instrumental in building regional engagement, fostering collaboration between military and industry leaders, and expanding awareness of SFA’s mission throughout the southeastern U.S.

“Damon brings world-class leadership and operational excellence at a time when the Association is expanding its reach and deepening its impact,” said Bill “Hippie” Woolf, Space Force Association Founder and CEO. “His ability to connect national security priorities with commercial innovation makes him an ideal fit to help lead our next chapter.”

Damon currently volunteers as Board Chair for the Association of Commercial Space Professionals. He is also a mentor to Vanderbilt University’s Space Edge Accelerator.

“I’m honored to continue supporting the Space Force Association and its commitment to national leadership in space,” said Damon. “This is a defining moment for the space domain, and I look forward to helping shape the strategy, partnerships, and talent that will drive its future.”

About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

