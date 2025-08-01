Traffic alert - VT Route 9, Marlboro

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 9 is down to one lane and experiencing delays in the area of Adams Xrd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for approx. 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.