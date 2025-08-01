An Invitation to School Principals to Join Maine’s 2025-2026 Transformational Leaders’ Network

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to invite school principals to register for a year-long professional learning experience called the Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN). The TLN offers principals an opportunity to deepen their leadership skills and network with fellow principals across the state. This dynamic, learner-centered program, facilitated by experienced educational leaders, has a rich history of success and is open to all Maine principals.

The most important aspects of the TLN are summed up in these words: connection and community, learning and reflection, and safety and support. Unlike a typical professional development program, the TLN is a professional lifeline, providing a trusted community where school leaders find belonging, clarity, and collective wisdom. The TLN’s structure of reflective practice, peer validation, and collaborative problem-solving transforms how changes are implemented and sustained. Leaders move from isolation to connection, from reactive decisions to strategic action, and from centralized control to shared leadership.

Each session involves sharing challenging issues, experiencing tools for leading at your school, and exploring relevant leadership literature in a community of like-minded learners. As turbulent times in public education continue, filled with challenging situations, this year’s TLN will focus on the theme: Emotional Intelligence, Resilience, and Positive Change.

What the Research Says

In February of 2021, a research report commissioned by the Wallace Foundation was released. This report suggests that the way in which principals approach school leadership directly affects schools’ outcomes. These outcomes are defined as “drivers of principals’ impact.” They include:

Forms of engagement with teachers that center on instructional practice

Practices that encourage a school environment marked by trust, efficacy, teamwork, engagement with data, organizational learning, and continuous improvement

Facilitating productive collaboration and professional learning communities

Managing personnel and resources strategically

This research supports the importance of leadership in maintaining the climate and culture of a school. As Jason A. Grissom, co-author of the Wallace Foundation report, noted this year in a webinar: “The best evidence we have is that the best way to support principal growth is to lean on what we already know is important from studies of adult learning: Professionals learn complex roles when they get development opportunities that are ongoing, collaborative with their peers, and closely connected to their needs in their day-to-day work.”

Evidence from a 2025 case study of the TLN showed that over the years, as principals remained in the TLN program, they could see a pattern of increased retention of staff members. Focusing on culture and respectful leadership helped to attract and retain quality staff. “It’s how people are treated that draws them in,” one TLN participant stated. “[The TLN] helped me learn to connect with a person, so they’re more than just an employee.”

Pre-K—grade 12 principals are encouraged to apply for the TLN. Those who participate must commit to six in-person, full-day sessions (at places to be determined, based on the locations of participants). There will also be four sessions with the option of attending virtually or in-person. The 2025-2026 TLN program schedule is as follows:

Full-day sessions (in-person from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) are on:

September 19, 2025

October 24, 2025

December 5, 2025

January 30, 2026

March 27, 2026

May 8, 2026

Remote and/or regional meetings will take place the weeks of:

November 17, 2025

February 23, 2026

April 13, 2026

June 15, 2026

Successful completion of the TLN may result in contact hours for re-certification purposes. Additional highlights include:

Continuous, job-embedded professional development for a shifting role

A collaborative learning community with practice/support for conflict management

Emotional intelligence learning and reflection, helping to shift leadership mindsets

Enhancement of school climate and culture with strategies to build trust, communicate openly, and support and engage staff more effectively

Implementation of systems and structural change by using concrete tools and supports for sustainable procedural changes

School leadership teams that prioritize the distribution of leadership, helping others to feel valued and empowered, building capacity, and nurturing future leaders

Intentional, equity-focused analysis and techniques

Registrations for the TLN will be accepted on a rolling basis. Please apply for the 2025-2026 TLN here. To receive materials by the first session, participants are encouraged to register by September 10, 2025.

The TLN registration fee is $295 per participant for the full year of professional learning, including all TLN content, activities, and materials. If you are the leader of an identified school under Maine’s Model of School Supports (TSI-Targeted School Improvement, ATSI-Additional Targeted School Improvement, CSI-Comprehensive School Improvement), please contact Christina O’Neal, Maine DOE Educator Excellence Coordinator, at christina.l.oneal@maine.gov for a discount code to cover your registration fee. Participants will be responsible for travel expenses.

With general questions, please contact christina.l.oneal@maine.gov. For specific program details, please contact Fran Farr, Lead TLN Facilitator, at franfarr522@gmail.com.

For more information, and to read comments from past TLN participants, please click here.