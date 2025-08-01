Multiple Hikers Rescued in Franconia Notch

CONTACT:

August 1, 2025

Franconia, NH – At approximately 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a 911 call from a hiker who had fallen on the Kinsman Ridge Trail in Franconia. The hiker had suffered a lower-leg injury preventing her from continuing down the trail. Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team responded to the trailhead.

Rescuers hiked approximately 0.7 miles up the Kinsman Ridge Trail reaching the injured hiker who was identified as Patricia Dewey, 66, of Thetford, VT, at 11:40 a.m. Rescuers placed Dewey in a litter and carried her down the Kinsman Ridge Trail arriving at 1:10 p.m. Once at the trailhead, Dewey was taken by Littleton Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment. Dewey was well prepared for a day hike and had all the appropriate gear.

As the rescuers finished the first carryout, a second call was received at 2:00 p.m. for another hiker needing assistance, this time on the Greenleaf Trail in Franconia. The hiker was located about 0.75 miles up the Greenleaf Trail, and rescuers reached him at 2:41 p.m. The hiker was identified as Damon Howard, 78, of Fair Haven, MA. Howard had suffered a medical emergency and was unable to continue hiking. Rescuers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue and Fish and Game placed Howard into a litter and carried him down the trial arriving at the trailhead at 3:55 p,m. Howard was taken by his hiking partners for further medical treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to bring the proper equipment to keep yourself dry and warm by packing the ten essential items: warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, knife, map and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.