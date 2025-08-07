Submit Release
Upcoming Fish and Game Commission Meeting to Be Held Tuesday, August 19

CONTACT:
Tanya Haskell: 603-271-3511
August 7, 2025

Concord, NH — The next meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Commission meetings take place on the third Tuesday of each month unless scheduled otherwise.

The August meeting will be at the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, commencing at 1:00 p.m. Meetings of the NH Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas, minutes, and recordings are posted at www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com to learn more.

