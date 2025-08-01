A Timely Reminder from Dr. Pieter Noomen: Faith Can Help People Keep Their Cool Even During August Heat

Dr. Noomen shares messages of inner peace and connection that are especially meaningful in a world that feels overheated in more ways than one. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

The late Dr. Pieter Noomen wrote about finding calm amid the chaos by forming a connection with a higher presence.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer temperatures soar and tempers can rise just as easily, the late Dr. Pieter Noomen offers a perspective that may help people cool down—inside and out. In his quietly powerful writings on his searchable website, www.wordsforall.org, Dr. Noomen shares messages of inner peace and connection that are especially meaningful in a world that feels overheated in more ways than one.

Dr. Noomen, a minister and psychotherapist, experienced a profound transcendent journey that led him to connect on a deeply spiritual level with a higher presence. His “visits” into another human dimension would ultimately last for many years, and he had lengthy communications with a presence that went by several names, including the One Who Is All, the One Holy and the One I Am. Dr. Noomen grew to believe that, either directly or indirectly, all life stems from one common source, and when people connect with that source, they reach the highest level of existence.

The One I Am communicated to Dr. Noomen about the concept of finding inner peace through a connection with the source of all existence. Here is one example of a passage that Dr. Noomen says was “spoken” directly to him by the One I Am:

“My nature as harmony implies that in that totality nothing poses a threat. The harmony I am forms the basis and outcome of all life's glorious wholeness. If you sincerely want to be aligned with the only true reality, you instantly are. Telling Me this, and letting it saturate your thinking, results in an inner peace. Earthly problems persist or may increase, yet your position is eternally safe.

“I tell you in these Writings that when people give in to the stirrings in their hearts and reach out to Me, they discover that as far as I am concerned they are already healed. They belonged to My wholeness all along in the first place, regardless how they evaluate themselves.”

Dr. Noomen’s website (www.wordsforall.org) is filled with copious, uplifting writings. Visitors can choose from multiple topics, including The 12 Booklets, The Real Reality and The Seven Names. One feature visitors may find particularly helpful is Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week. These are brief but meaningful passages inspired by the content from the rest of the site. Here is one he wrote for August:

"All people are born with a sort of 'basic mood', from happy to gloomy. It may change over time, yet regardless what basic mood, a later self-chosen closeness to the ever-right, positive and joy-radiating realness of the all-Presence will start playing a role. This is not something emotional. It is helping us to be realistic about ourselves."

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.