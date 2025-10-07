Publicist Shares Critical Insight for Authors: Don’t Go It Alone

Veteran Publicist Trish Stevens Explains Why Collaboration is Key to a Book’s Global Reach

Authors are often surprised by how eager people are to help. The biggest mistake is not asking.” — Veteran book publicist Trish Stevens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most common mistakes authors make when promoting their books is trying to do everything themselves, according to Trish Stevens, veteran book publicist and founder of Ascot Media Group, one of the top-ranked book PR firms in the country.

“Promoting a book is a full-time job in itself,” Stevens explained. “When authors try to go it alone without support from professionals, peers or even their readers, they often burn out — or worse, their books disappear without a trace.”

Why It’s a Mistake

Authors who self-manage every step of their book promotion often underestimate just how competitive the publishing landscape has become. “It’s not enough to post a few times on social media and hope for the best,” Stevens said. “The reality is, book publicity takes strategy, persistence and media connections that most authors simply don’t have time to develop on their own.”

The Solution: Ask for Help

According to Stevens, a little support can go a long way:

• From professionals: A book publicist can pitch media, secure interviews and position the book in front of the right audiences — all over the globe.

• From peers: Writing groups, fellow authors and industry colleagues can share resources and cross-promote.

• From readers: Fans love to recommend books when invited to do so. Asking readers for reviews or word-of-mouth support can be powerful.

“Authors are often surprised by how eager people are to help,” Stevens noted. “The biggest mistake is not asking.”

Publicity as a Long Game

Stevens also emphasized that visibility doesn’t end on launch day. “A good publicist can keep your book alive for months or even years, as long as the content is still relevant. We’ve reignited campaigns for older books that were overlooked the first time, and seeing those authors light up with excitement when the media hits start coming in — it’s priceless.”

She added, “The authors who succeed are the ones who keep showing up, and they often do that with a team behind them,” she said. “If an author used a publicist for a few months and saw little to no results, the problem wasn’t with publicity itself — it was that the publicist didn’t do a good enough job. Don’t let your dream die because someone else failed to deliver.”

For Stevens, the reward is in seeing authors reignite their passion when their campaigns finally click. “There’s nothing more gratifying than seeing authors light up after we secure their media placements,” she said. “Many tell me the excitement feels like Christmas morning — running to the computer to see their Google Alerts or the latest interviews going live.”

About Ascot Media Group

For more than 18 years, Ascot Media Group has specialized in publicity campaigns for emerging and established authors alike, helping them achieve local, national and international exposure. Some now have movies, with others in the making. The company has been voted number one for book publicity multiple times throughout its history and has helped some authors reach the NY Times bestsellers list.

For more information, please visit https://ascotmedia.com/.

