From Divorce Case to Deadly Conspiracy: Illusions of Trust Explores Corruption at the Highest Levels

The new legal thriller from author Jeffrey S. Stephens introduces readers to a duo whose pursuit of justice pushes them into the crosshairs of the powerful and corrupt. Jeffrey S. Stephens is an Amazon bestselling and award-winning author.

Award-winning author Jeffrey S. Stephens, known for the Jordan Sandor and Nicholas Reagan thrillers, is launching a new series.

This series will test the boundaries of loyalty, power and justice.” — Author Jeffrey S. Stephens

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What begins as a routine divorce spirals into a deadly conspiracy in Illusions of Trust, the new legal thriller from award-winning author Jeffrey S. Stephens.

When New York City attorney Russell Palmer agrees to represent Christina Franco, a wealthy socialite desperate to escape her abusive marriage, he has no idea he’s stepping into a labyrinth of corruption and danger. Christina’s husband isn’t just ruthless—he’s connected. Soon Palmer and his associate, private investigator Robbie Whyte, find themselves entangled in a chain of explosive events: the suspicious suicide of a prominent lawyer, a brutal murder pinned on one of Palmer’s clients and a federal probe into a pharmaceutical empire with ties to Christina’s family.

As Palmer and Whyte peel back layers of deceit reaching from Manhattan’s shadowy demi-monde to the power corridors of Washington, D.C., they must decide who they can trust—and who wants them silenced. Along the way, they confront politicians, powerful families, a seductive journalist and forces willing to destroy anyone who threatens their empire.

Illusions of Trust is the first installment in Stephens’ new Russell Palmer and Robbie Whyte series, introducing readers to a duo whose pursuit of justice pushes them into the crosshairs of the powerful and corrupt.

“Russell Palmer is a lawyer who refuses to walk away from the truth, no matter the cost,” Stephens said. “This series will test the boundaries of loyalty, power and justice.”

About the Author

Jeffrey S. Stephens is the Amazon bestselling and PenCraft award-winning author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge and Rogue Mission; the Anthony Walker murder mystery Crimes and Passion; the Pencraft First Place Award-winning novel, Fool’s Errand; and the Nicholas Reagan thrillers, The Handler and its sequel, Enemies Among Us. A native of New York City, Stephens has lived for more than 40 years in Greenwich, where he and his wife, Nancy, raised their two sons, Graham and Trevor.

For more information, please visit www.jeffreystephens.com, or find the author on Instagram at jeffreystephenstheauthor.

Illusions of Trust

Publisher: Post Hill Press

Release Date: October 28, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8895653364

Available for pre-order from: https://www.amazon.com/Illusions-Trust-Jeffrey-S-Stephens/dp/B0F7GJ5197

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.