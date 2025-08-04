J3 Bioscience Appoints Qun Xu as Head of Finance to Support Growth and Drive Visibility for Women’s Health Innovation

Seasoned financial executive brings deep expertise in strategic finance, fundraising, and early-stage company growth.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J3 Bioscience, Inc. , a commercialization-stage women’s health company pioneering intravaginal ring-based therapies, today announced the appointment of Qun Xu, CFA , as Head of Finance. In this role, Qun will lead the company’s financial operations and investor strategy, while helping to shape the broader trajectory of awareness and investment in women’s health innovation.Qun brings nearly two decades of experience in strategic finance, capital formation, and operational leadership across startups and Fortune 500 companies.In addition to supporting J3, Qun works with early-stage life sciences startups as a business consultant, focusing on strategic finance, fundraising readiness and support for the management team throughout the fundraising process.Prior to consulting, Qun held various leadership roles including VP of Finance in a medical device startup company, where she acted as a trusted advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors and played an integral role in board member/KOL recruitment, seed and series A round fundraising and M&A opportunities assessment.At J3, Qun will oversee financial planning and analysis, support fundraising and investor engagement, and guide resource allocation as the company prepares for commercial scale-up and pipeline advancement. She will also work closely with executive leadership to champion greater visibility and funding for solutions that address critical gaps in women’s health.“Qun brings a rare blend of startup adaptability and disciplined financial leadership that will be essential as we scale,” said John Fair, President and Chief Executive Officer of J3 Bioscience. “Her depth in strategic finance and fundraising aligns perfectly with our focus on accelerating growth, improving capital efficiency, and driving long-term stakeholder value—while advancing our mission to develop and commercialize impactful new products in women’s health.”“I’m excited to join J3 Bioscience at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” said Qun. “I admire J3’s mission to transform women’s health through science-backed, user-centered innovation and very much look forward to contributing to its ongoing momentum and future success.”Qun holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of California, San Diego, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She is an active member and investor with NuFund Venture Group.About J3 Bioscience, Inc.:J3 Bioscience, Inc. is a commercialization-stage, specialty women’s health and wellness company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Focused on conditions that impact women throughout the course of their lives, J3 Bioscience develops innovative solutions that address long-overlooked needs in women’s health. Its flagship product, LivRing, is the first over-the-counter lubricating moisturizing vaginal ring designed to provide long-lasting, hormone-free relief from vaginal dryness. With a strong commitment to clinical integrity, user-centered design, and long-term impact, J3 Bioscience is advancing a new standard of care in women’s health.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.