Lahjavida Appoints Veteran Oncology Drug Developer Dr. Paul Algate as Senior Vice President of Research and Development

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lahjavida , a biotechnology company advancing a novel class of small-molecule dye–drug conjugates (DDCs) that bring antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-level precision to chemotherapy, today announced the appointment of Paul Algate, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Research and Development.Dr. Algate brings more than 25 years of experience in oncology drug discovery, antibody engineering, and translational development. His career spans leadership roles across pioneering biotechnology organizations, where he has guided programs from early-stage research through IND-enabling studies and into clinical evaluation.“Paul’s depth of expertise in both biologics and oncology drug development will be instrumental as we advance our DDC platform toward IND readiness,” said Lyle Small, CEO of Lahjavida. “He has a remarkable ability to translate complex science into clinical progress, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Lahjavida’s leadership team.”“Lahjavida’s DDC platform represents a breakthrough approach to targeted oncology therapeutics, combining the precision of biologics with the simplicity and scalability of small molecules,” said Dr. Algate. “I’m excited to join this team as we advance the next generation of safer, more effective cancer treatments.”As Senior Vice President of R&D, Dr. Algate will oversee all aspects of Lahjavida’s research and development strategy, including preclinical development, translational science, and IND-enabling programs for the company’s lead dye–drug conjugate candidates. He will also lead partnership-driven innovation efforts aimed at expanding the DDC platform across multiple tumor types and therapeutic payloads.Before joining Lahjavida, Dr. Algate served as Senior Director of Biology at Sound Biologics, leading cross-functional teams in the design, validation, and preclinical development of antibody and bispecific therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disease. His work supported multiple IND submissions and advancement of clinical candidates.He previously served as Director of Biology at OncoResponse Sciences, co-leading antibody discovery programs with MD Anderson Cancer Center and IAVI, which resulted in the identification of broadly neutralizing antibodies later licensed by Gilead Sciences.Earlier, Dr. Algate held senior roles at Emergent BioSolutions, Trubion Pharmaceuticals and Corixa Corporation (acquired by GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals), contributing to oncology programs including TRU-016 and multiple patented discoveries in collaboration with Genentech and Medarex.Dr. Algate earned his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from East Carolina University and his B.Sc. (Hons.) in Applied Biological Sciences from the University of the West of England.About LahjavidaLahjavida is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of small-molecule therapeutics that aim to improve the safety and precision of cancer treatment. The company’s proprietary dye–drug conjugate (DDC) technology is designed to activate chemotherapy directly within tumors, minimizing toxicity to healthy tissue. Based in Colorado Springs, Lahjavida is advancing a pipeline of next-generation oncology candidates built for targeted delivery, scalable development, and broad clinical impact.Media Contact:

