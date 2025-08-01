Healthcare Adhesive Tape Market anticipated to surpass US$10.574 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.00%

The healthcare adhesive tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% from US$8.691 billion in 2025 to US$10.574 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the healthcare adhesive tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.574 billion by 2030.The healthcare industry has been facing unprecedented challenges in the wake of the global pandemic. With the increasing demand for medical supplies, the healthcare adhesive tape market has seen a significant rise in growth. This market, which includes products such as surgical tapes, medical tapes , and wound care tapes, is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the rising number of surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing geriatric population. Additionally, the use of adhesive tapes in wound care management and the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures are also contributing to the market's growth.One of the key factors driving the demand for healthcare adhesive tapes is their versatility and effectiveness in various medical applications. These tapes are widely used in wound dressing, securing medical devices , and providing support to injured joints and muscles. Moreover, the development of advanced adhesive technologies, such as silicone-based adhesives, is further fueling the market's growth.Despite the positive outlook, the healthcare adhesive tape market is not without its challenges. The rising cost of raw materials and the availability of alternative wound closure methods, such as surgical staples and sutures, could hinder the market's growth. However, with the increasing focus on patient comfort and the development of innovative products, the market is expected to overcome these challenges and continue its growth trajectory.In conclusion, the healthcare adhesive tape market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for medical supplies and the increasing use of adhesive tapes in various medical applications. With the development of advanced technologies and the growing focus on patient comfort, this market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the demand for adhesive tapes is only expected to increase, making this market a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and investors alike.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-adhesive-tape-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the healthcare adhesive tape market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. By backing material• Paper• Fabric• Plastic• OthersBy coating technology• Solvent-based• Hot-melt-based• Water-based• OthersBy application• Surgery• Wound Dressing• Hygiene• Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacific KGaA• Scapa Group plc• Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG• Gergonne• Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.• BSN Medical GmbH• Paul Hartmann AGReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Solvent Based Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/solvent-based-adhesive-tape-market • Paper Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/paper-adhesive-tape-market • PVC Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pvc-adhesive-tape-market • Water Based Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/water-based-adhesive-tape-market • Hot Melt Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hot-melt-adhesive-tape-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

