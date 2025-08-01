Magnetic Field Sensors Market projected to surpass US$5.833 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.34%

The magnetic field sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% from US$4.996 billion in 2025 to US$5.833 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the magnetic field sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$5.833 billion by 2030.The global magnetic field sensor market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for advanced technology continues to rise. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of magnetic field sensors in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics , and healthcare.Magnetic field sensors are used to measure and detect magnetic fields, providing accurate and reliable data for a wide range of applications. These sensors are essential in the automotive industry for applications such as navigation, parking assistance, and electronic stability control. In the consumer electronics sector, magnetic field sensors are used in smartphones, laptops , and other devices for features like compass, gesture recognition, and gaming. The healthcare industry also utilizes these sensors for medical imaging, drug delivery systems, and monitoring devices.The growing demand for advanced technology and the increasing adoption of automation in various industries are major factors driving the growth of the global magnetic field sensor market. With the rise of smart homes and smart cities, the demand for these sensors is expected to further increase in the coming years. Additionally, the development of new and innovative applications for magnetic field sensors is also contributing to the market growth.Despite the positive outlook, the global magnetic field sensor market faces challenges such as high costs and the availability of alternative technologies. However, with ongoing research and development, the market is expected to overcome these challenges and continue its growth trajectory. Key players in the market are also focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their product offerings and strengthen their market position.In conclusion, the global magnetic field sensor market is witnessing significant growth and is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years. With the increasing demand for advanced technology and the development of new applications, the market is poised for further expansion. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-magnetic-field-sensor-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the magnetic field sensor market that have been covered are TE Connectivity, AMS AG, TDK Corporation, Melexis, Alps-Alpine, Allegro Microsystems, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Baumer Ltd, among others.The market analytics report segments the magnetic field sensor market as follows:By type:• Hall Effect Sensors• Magnetoresistive Sensors• SQUID Sensors• OthersBy component:• Hardware• Software• ServicesBy application:• Flow Rate Sensing• Navigation and Electronic Compass• Position Sensing• Speed Sensing• Detection/NDT• OthersBy end-user:• Automotive• Consumer Electronics• Healthcare• Aerospace and Defense• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• TE Connectivity• AMS AG• TDK Corporation• Melexis• Alps-Alpine• Allegro Microsystems• Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation• Baumer Ltd• Texas Instruments• Infineon Technologies• Analog Devices Inc. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

