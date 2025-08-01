MEC Ivan Meyer on exports being cornerstone of Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs Strategy

The Western Cape Government today reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating export-led economic growth at the West Coast Export Seminar held in Lutzville, Matzikama. The event, hosted by the provincial Department of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, brought together key stakeholders from across government, business, and civil society.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, highlighted the region’s pivotal role in the province’s export economy. “Exports are a cornerstone of our Growth for Jobs Strategy,” said Dr Meyer. “They drive competitiveness, stimulate innovation, and open doors to global markets.”

The West Coast region contributes approximately R9.5 billion to the Western Cape’s total exports, with agricultural exports reaching R3.47 billion in 2024—37% of the district’s total export value. Leading export destinations include the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. France and Italy have shown remarkable growth of 318% and 86%, respectively, over the past five years.

Dr Meyer praised municipalities such as Cederberg, Matzikama, and Saldanha Bay, producers and exporters, for their leadership in enabling agricultural exports, noting that Cederberg alone accounts for over 92% of the district’s agricultural export earnings.

To support and expand this growth, the Western Cape Government is implementing several catalytic interventions:

the Export Competitive Enhancement Programme (ECEP) and Export Accelerator Programme to boost exporter readiness

an Online Export Training Programme to build capacity

enhanced market intelligence to identify new opportunities

ongoing support to create an enabling environment for export growth

“These initiatives are aligned with our strategic priority to build exports and domestic markets,” said Dr Meyer. “By 2035, we aim to triple the value of Western Cape exports, positioning our province as a leading global export region.”

The seminar served as a platform for forging new partnerships, sharing insights, and exploring opportunities to diversify the region’s export basket. Dr Meyer concluded with a call to action, “Let us get it done—together.”

