G2Mint to Showcase Next-Generation AI-Enabled Transportation Solutions at CHAINge North America 2025

G2Mint brings AI-enabled Rate Engine & TMS, Miles, to CHAINge NA 2025—offering brokers, shippers & carriers smarter, faster, future-ready transportation tools.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2Mint , a leading provider of AI-enabled rating and transportation management solutions, is excited to announce its participation in CHAINge North America, taking place September 9–10, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. At the event, G2Mint will showcase Miles —its next-generation Rate Engine and Transportation Management System (TMS) that easily integrates data and 3rd party plug-ins. Miles' advanced architecture automates rating and transportation by connecting brokers, shippers, and carriers through a unified, mode-agnostic rate engine, while providing a comprehensive solution for brokers and shippers to manage their TRIP: Transportation, Rating, Integrations, and Plug-ins.“We’re excited to introduce Miles and his TRIP segments to the CHAINge audience—because whether you're just starting out or optimizing a mature operation, Miles can meet you at any point in your transportation journey,” said Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint. “We believe that Miles is the future—because everyone needs an automated, intelligent way to rate and manage transportation.”A Smarter Way to Move Freight-----------------------------------------Miles delivers tailored benefits to all supply chain stakeholders:⦿ Shippers and Brokers- Organizations with an existing TMS can integrate Miles’ standalone Rate Engine for advanced rate calculations and API aggregation and delivery.- Companies seeking a full-stack solution can readily onboard Miles TMS and Rate Engine, facilitating data integration and leveraging plug-ins that unlock AI and emerging technologies.⦿ Carriers and TMS providers- Organizations seeking to modernize their rating capabilities without extensive system overhauls can seamlessly integrate Miles for API-driven rating, real-time calculations, and intelligent automation.- Those looking to expand their service offerings and operational reach can leverage Miles' comprehensive suite of broker-facing tools.Why Miles is the Future-------------------------------When all stakeholders are connected, data is unlocked for Miles to optimize supply chains:⦿ AI-Enabled Intelligence – Dynamically selects optimal modes, rates, and carriers based on live data, service levels, and claims history.⦿ Modular and Flexible – Offers deployment flexibility, functioning as a standalone Rate Engine or a comprehensive TMS suite, with seamless third-party system integration.⦿ Built for Innovation – Architected to maintain compatibility with evolving AI technologies and emerging plug-in ecosystems.⦿ Fast Adoption – Facilitates rapid deployment through self-service sign-up, intuitive workflows, and streamlined onboarding processes.About G2Mint------------------G2Mint is the latest venture from transportation technology pioneer Dan Clark, established to connect brokers, shippers, and carriers via a modern, AI-enabled platform. G2Mint streamlines transportation management, democratizes rating, and automates supply chains. Its flagship solution, Miles, is a mode-agnostic Rate Engine and TMS featuring prebuilt Connectors to integrate data and extend functionality through third-party plug-ins.For more information, visit www.g2mint.com

