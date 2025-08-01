Spectruth DAO Launches Ambassador Program to Empower Community and Accelerate Mental Health Innovation

Spectruth DAO James Holz, Esq We Want You Spectruth DAO Token

New initiative offers passionate supporters a chance to earn $SPEC tokens, gain exclusive access, and help shape the future of decentralized PTSD care

We invite anyone eager to make a real-world impact to join us, share knowledge, spread the word, and help build sustainable solutions for trauma survivors worldwide.” — James Holz

KYIV, KYIV OBLAST, UKRAINE, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectruth DAO, a pioneering decentralized autonomous organization focused on advancing precision healing for PTSD and trauma through innovative ibogaine therapy and data-driven science, is excited to announce the official launch of its Ambassador Program. This new program invites passionate, driven individuals from around the world to join the movement in transforming mental health care, earn rewards, and directly contribute to Spectruth's groundbreaking initiatives.Designed for creators, connectors, community builders, and dedicated advocates aligned with Spectruth’s mission, the Ambassador Program provides participants with unique opportunities to engage closely with the core team, access early updates, and play a vital role in expanding decentralized trauma healing efforts globally.Key benefits for Spectruth Ambassadors include:Earning $SPEC tokens by actively supporting and promoting Spectruth’s vision and workDirect interaction with the founding team and insider access to critical developmentsEarly alpha information on major product launches, research breakthroughs, and community initiativesA meaningful role in building a transparent, inclusive movement driving innovation in PTSD care through decentralized scienceJames Holz , Spectruth DAO's founder, said, “Our Ambassador Program is more than a community engagement tool—it’s a launchpad for changemakers passionate about transforming mental health care. We invite anyone eager to make a real-world impact to join us, share knowledge, spread the word, and help build sustainable solutions for trauma survivors worldwide.”Getting involved is simple: interested participants can join the vibrant Spectruth communities on Discord and Telegram to start connecting with fellow Ambassadors and the wider ecosystem. A brief onboarding form finalizes enrollment, securing your place in this dynamic program.For those ready to become a catalyst for change, here’s how to join:Discord: discord.gg/SpectruthDAOTelegram: t.me/SpectruthDAOSpectruth DAO continues to pioneer decentralized innovation in PTSD diagnosis and healing, leveraging blockchain technology, biomarker research, and community governance to empower trauma survivors, especially veterans and women, with accessible, scalable care.About Spectruth DAOSpectruth DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization committed to revolutionizing PTSD and trauma care through blockchain-powered decentralized science (DeSci), precision ibogaine therapy, and mobile diagnostics. Founded on principles of transparency, community governance, and scientific rigor, Spectruth empowers global participants to co-create equitable healing solutions grounded in cutting-edge biotechnology.

