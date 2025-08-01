Spectruth DAO James Holz, Esq

KYIV, KYIV OBLAST, KYRGYZSTAN, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) remains a devastating mental health crisis worldwide, impacting millions of people with profound social and economic consequences. Studies estimate that approximately 7 to 8 percent of the general population will experience PTSD at some point in their lives, with prevalence rates exceeding 20 percent among combat veterans and survivors of prolonged conflict. Women, in particular, bear a disproportionate burden of trauma-related disorders. Spectruth DAO is emerging as a trailblazer in this critical field by providing real-world, data-driven solutions that innovate PTSD diagnosis and therapy. Inspired by frontline experiences in trauma zones such as Ukraine, Spectruth harnesses a multidisciplinary, decentralized approach that combines advanced biomarker testing, blockchain transparency, and pioneering ibogaine therapy to deliver precision healing and empower community governance.Unlike traditional PTSD assessments that rely primarily on subjective symptom reporting, Spectruth integrates cutting-edge biological markers and sophisticated technology to establish a holistic, objective diagnostic standard. Spectruth’s unique protocol includes microbiome testing, which investigates the gut-brain axis and its relation to mental health, as well as vagus nerve function assessments that provide insight into stress response and autonomic regulation. The platform also incorporates DNA and RNA biomarker analysis to detect molecular signatures that differentiate PTSD and monitor patient progress, enabling personalized care. Additionally, real-time brain wave monitoring through EEG technology offers objective data on neural patterns impacted by trauma, helping to tailor therapeutic interventions.Central to Spectruth’s mission is the development and validation of ibogaine therapy, a natural psychedelic alkaloid demonstrating promise in fostering neuroplasticity and resetting trauma-affected neural pathways. Through decentralized clinical trials backed by blockchain-verified data, Spectruth aims to unlock the full therapeutic potential of ibogaine while ensuring safety, accessibility, and transparency.The organization was co-founded by James Holz , whose direct work with soldiers and trauma survivors on Ukraine’s “zero line” exposed the urgent gap in PTSD care. Witnessing the debilitating effects of untreated trauma on a daily basis motivated Holz to establish a scalable, data-driven platform that decentralizes and democratizes trauma healing worldwide.“This deposit represents more than a vehicle—it marks a bold leap into the future of mental health care. Every soldier, every survivor deserves precise, accessible tools that honor their experience and empower true recovery,” said Holz. “Spectruth is more than a DAO or therapy provider—it is a global community united by science, compassion, and innovation to deliver real solutions where they are needed most.”Since its inception, Spectruth DAO has expanded rapidly, deploying mobile diagnostic units and forming strategic partnerships to broaden its impact. The organization has earned positive recognition from leading advocates of psychedelic medicine, blockchain innovation, and mental health communities worldwide. Its unique combination of decentralized science, precision healing, and social impact is shaping a new paradigm for trauma care.Spectruth invites researchers, healthcare practitioners, investors, and advocates to collaborate in this groundbreaking effort to revolutionize PTSD diagnosis and treatment on a global scale.About Spectruth DAOSpectruth DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization committed to revolutionizing PTSD and trauma care by integrating advanced diagnostics, blockchain-governed research, and cutting-edge ibogaine therapy protocols. By empowering survivors and communities with transparent, scalable, and scientifically validated healing modalities, Spectruth establishes a new standard in compassionate mental health care.

