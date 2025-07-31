Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1089

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1089 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 913 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO, VOGEL, ROBINSON, ARGALL AND CULVER, JULY 31, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing for sentencing for offenses committed while engaged in riots. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed while engaged in riots. The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in accordance with section 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a sentence enhancement within its guidelines for an offense under 18 Pa.C.S. § 2701 (relating to simple assault), 2702 (relating to aggravated assault), 2705 (relating to recklessly endangering another person), 2706 (relating to terroristic threats), 2709 (relating to harassment), 3502 (relating to burglary) or 3503 (relating to criminal trespass), specifying variations from the range of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

