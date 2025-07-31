Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,586 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1089

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1089

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

913

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO,

VOGEL, ROBINSON, ARGALL AND CULVER, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing

for sentencing for offenses committed while engaged in riots.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed while engaged in

riots.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in accordance with

section 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines for

sentencing), shall provide for a sentence enhancement within its

guidelines for an offense under 18 Pa.C.S. § 2701 (relating to

simple assault), 2702 (relating to aggravated assault), 2705

(relating to recklessly endangering another person), 2706

(relating to terroristic threats), 2709 (relating to

harassment), 3502 (relating to burglary) or 3503 (relating to

criminal trespass), specifying variations from the range of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1089

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more