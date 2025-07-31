Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1089
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1089
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
913
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO,
VOGEL, ROBINSON, ARGALL AND CULVER, JULY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing
for sentencing for offenses committed while engaged in riots.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed while engaged in
riots.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, in accordance with
section 2154 (relating to adoption of guidelines for
sentencing), shall provide for a sentence enhancement within its
guidelines for an offense under 18 Pa.C.S. § 2701 (relating to
simple assault), 2702 (relating to aggravated assault), 2705
(relating to recklessly endangering another person), 2706
(relating to terroristic threats), 2709 (relating to
harassment), 3502 (relating to burglary) or 3503 (relating to
criminal trespass), specifying variations from the range of
