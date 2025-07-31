Senate Resolution 134 Printer's Number 1095
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - states and provide increased access to these providers for
Pennsylvania residents; and
WHEREAS, As further compacts are proposed, approved and
implemented, it is important to understand the impacts they have
on their respective state and surrounding states; and
WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is for the Joint State
Government Commission to further collect data so policies can be
reviewed to ensure that interstate medical licensure compacts
enacted in this Commonwealth are improving the access to care
and quality medical providers; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct a study and provide an analysis on the
implementation and effects of the Interstate Medical Licensure
Compact Act, Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact Act,
Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act and the Nurse Licensure
Compact Act, and the effects of interstate medical licensure
compacts nationwide on their respective states and this
Commonwealth; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the study include information and analysis of
each interstate medical licensure compact previously mentioned
within this resolution, as well as any further interstate
medical licensure compacts that the study may identify,
including all of the following:
(1) Whether the compact is improving access to health
care.
(2) The percentage of time a licensed health care
provider is practicing in the licensed health care provider's
home state versus other states as allowed by the compact.
(3) The impact the compact has had on stopping the
hemorrhage of health care professionals from the health care
