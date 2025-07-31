Submit Release
Senate Resolution 134 Printer's Number 1095

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - states and provide increased access to these providers for

Pennsylvania residents; and

WHEREAS, As further compacts are proposed, approved and

implemented, it is important to understand the impacts they have

on their respective state and surrounding states; and

WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is for the Joint State

Government Commission to further collect data so policies can be

reviewed to ensure that interstate medical licensure compacts

enacted in this Commonwealth are improving the access to care

and quality medical providers; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct a study and provide an analysis on the

implementation and effects of the Interstate Medical Licensure

Compact Act, Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact Act,

Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act and the Nurse Licensure

Compact Act, and the effects of interstate medical licensure

compacts nationwide on their respective states and this

Commonwealth; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the study include information and analysis of

each interstate medical licensure compact previously mentioned

within this resolution, as well as any further interstate

medical licensure compacts that the study may identify,

including all of the following:

(1) Whether the compact is improving access to health

care.

(2) The percentage of time a licensed health care

provider is practicing in the licensed health care provider's

home state versus other states as allowed by the compact.

(3) The impact the compact has had on stopping the

hemorrhage of health care professionals from the health care

