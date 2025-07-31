Senate Resolution 136 Printer's Number 1098
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - WHEREAS, Teenage boys, 13 to 17 years of age, are most
frequently targeted; and
WHEREAS, Victims as young as 8 years of age have been
reported; and
WHEREAS, While boys comprise the majority of sextortion
victims, there has been a 2,600% increase in reports involving
girls; and
WHEREAS, The threat to children and teens is rapidly
expanding across all demographics; and
WHEREAS, Reports involving artificial intelligence (AI),
including deepfake images used for online abuse, grew by 1,325%
in 2024, with more than 67,000 incidents on record; and
WHEREAS, Predators increasingly use AI to impersonate victims
or to generate fake explicit images and fake job postings as
part of larger sextortion and trafficking schemes; and
WHEREAS, Affected children and teens may experience severe
psychological trauma; and
WHEREAS, Among young victims, one in seven reported self-harm
in response to sextortion attempts; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 81% of sextortion incidents occur
entirely online through social media and messaging platforms;
and
WHEREAS, Approximately 98% of sextortion incidents are never
reported to law enforcement; and
WHEREAS, While most platforms require users to be at least 13
years of age, nearly 40% of children 8 to 12 years of age are
already using social media; and
WHEREAS, Beyond this, 95% of teens 13 to 17 years of age are
using at least one social media platform; and
WHEREAS, These numbers highlight the growing exposure of
