Science, Technology and Innovation launches National Science Week, 2 Aug

The official launch of this year's National Science Week, the Department's flagship science engagement initiative, takes place in Pretoria on 2 August 2025.

The theme, "Science, Technology and Innovation are for Everyone", is aimed at making science inclusive and showing that everyone, in some way, is connected to and impacted by science, technology and innovation. Science, technology and innovation are not restricted to laboratories or elite institutions but touch every life and should be accessible to all, regardless of background, class or geographic location.

Furthermore, the advancement of scientific knowledge and the creation of new and improved technologies and innovations is and should be influenced by the non-scientific community.

The launch event will be hosted in partnership with Tshwane University of Technology, which is committed to advancing science education and innovation. The collaboration underscores the importance of forging strong partnerships between the government and higher education to drive national development through science.

Highlights of the launch include an address by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, and an exhibition with displays from schools, universities, research councils and innovators, live science demonstrations and hands-on experiments for learners and the public, and a focus on youth and grassroots technological innovation.

The National Science Week launch will demonstrate how inclusive science can drive social cohesion, economic growth and sustainable development.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 2 August 2025

Time: 09:00 to 12:00

Venue: Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria West Campus

To RSVP or for enquiries, please contact Zama Mthethwa at 082 808 3956 or Zama.Mthethwa@dsti.gov.za.

