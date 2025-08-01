News Release – DOH Urges Residents With Electric Medical Devices to Prepare for Potential Power Outages

Submit Release
DOH URGES RESIDENTS WITH ELECTRIC MEDICAL DEVICES TO PREPARE FOR POTENTIAL POWER OUTAGES DURING RED FLAG WARNING

July 31, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging residents who rely on electric- or battery-powered medical devices to prepare for potential power outages. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, due to heightened wildfire risk, underscoring the importance of power outage preparedness.

Households with a member who depends on electricity for medical needs are urged to speak with their health care provider about backup options and planning. Families should review and update their emergency plans, including the possibility of temporarily relocating if adequate backup power is not available.

The Pacific ADA Center offers a helpful emergency preparedness checklist, available here.

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in high-risk areas to prevent wildfires. Residents in Honolulu, Maui and Hawaiʻi counties who use powered medical devices should review HECO’s PSPS preparedness recommendations:

  • Check if your residence is in a designated PSPS area.
  • Sign up for emergency outage alerts.
  • Complete a Medical Needs Communication Form.
  • Contact HECO’s customer service for help:
    • Oʻahu: 808-548-7311
    • Maui: 808-871-9777
    • Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: 877-871-8461
    • Hilo: 808-969-6999
    • Kona: 808-329-3584
    • Waimea: 808-885-4605
  • Kauai Residents: Contact KIUC at 808-246-4300
  • If you have a smartphone, download the HECO app and enable notifications.

All households are encouraged to visit www.preparenowhawaii.org for emergency preparedness tips and resources to support health and safety. For questions about electrical service, please contact your utility provider directly.

