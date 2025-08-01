Statement of the OSCE Troika on the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act

HELSINKI/VALLETTA/BERN, 1 August 2025 – Today, the OSCE Troika – Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE and Foreign Minister of Finland Elina Valtonen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta Ian Borg, and Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis – made the following statement:

"Today, we have the distinct honour of marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. Signed on this day in 1975, the Helsinki Final Act embodied a bold and visionary commitment to peace, co-operation, and mutual respect across Europe and beyond. The principles it enshrined - including respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-use of force, and respect for human rights -continue to provide the foundation for our common security.

Over the past five decades, the Helsinki Final Act has played a vital role in shaping and sustaining the European security order. By affirming the inviolability of borders and recognizing human rights as central to lasting peace, it helped shift Europe’s security paradigm from confrontation to co-operation. The Final Act redefined security—not solely in military terms, but as a comprehensive concept grounded in human rights, economic co-operation, and environmental protection.

The Helsinki principles have proven to be a true compass for peace and stability. They are just as essential today as they were in 1975. This was clearly demonstrated by the statements and discussions at the Helsinki+50 Conference: Respecting the Legacy, Preparing for the Future, held yesterday at the Finlandia Hall. On this occasion, the OSCE Troika pays special tribute to—and reaffirms its enduring commitment to—civil society, whose courageous efforts on both sides of the Iron Curtain were a powerful catalyst for change that reshaped history and will shape the future.

The legacy of the Helsinki Final Act lives on also in the landmark commitments it inspired, including the 1990 Charter of Paris for a New Europe, the 1999 Istanbul Charter for European Security, and the 2010 Astana Commemorative Declaration. None of these agreements altered the core principles negotiated in Geneva and adopted in the Finlandia Hall on 1 August 1975; rather, they reinforced and expanded them. This is a testament to the enduring relevance of the Helsinki Accords.

Yet, on this anniversary, we must acknowledge a painful truth: these principles have been repeatedly challenged and violated over the past 50 years. Today, the Russian Federation’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine constitutes a grave and unprecedented violation of the very principles the Helsinki Final Act was intended to uphold. This unprovoked and unjustified war has inflicted immense human suffering and caused profound damage to the European security order. It is not only an attack on Ukraine, but an assault on the shared commitments of all OSCE participating States.

On this august anniversary, the OSCE Troika holds true to the Helsinki Final Act in condemning Russia’s aggression in the strongest possible terms and reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Violations of the Helsinki principles cannot be allowed to stand unchallenged.

Anniversaries are moments for reflection—but also for renewal. The current moment demands moral clarity and united resolve. The Helsinki Final Act must remain our guiding compass—not only in response to current violations, but in shaping a more resilient future for European security. The principles it enshrines remind us of what is possible through trust and co-operation—and what is at stake if we fail to defend them.

In that spirit, the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship is today hosting the Helsinki+50 Discussions on the Future of the OSCE at the Finlandia Hall, where the Final Act was originally signed. Joined also by representatives of civil society, these discussions offer a crucial platform for open reflection. Throughout this anniversary year, we have heard OSCE participating States clearly reaffirm their commitment to the Helsinki principles—and have called on others to do the same.

We have also heard calls to strengthen the OSCE, ensuring it is equipped to meet tomorrow’s challenges. From its early confidence-building measures to the tireless work of its institutions and field operations, the OSCE has made significant contributions to conflict prevention, democratic development, human rights, and post-conflict reconciliation. But past achievements are no guarantee of future relevance. We urge all participating States to seize this moment to make the OSCE more functional, more resilient, and better equipped to carry the spirit of Helsinki forward.

To support this vision, the Finnish Chairpersonship—together with interested participating States and the OSCE Secretariat—has launched the Helsinki+50 Fund which will improve the use of voluntary funding for the OSCE to deliver on its mandate, based on the principles and commitments of the OSCE.

The Helsinki principles remain an urgent imperative for our time. Even amid crisis, we believe in the power of dialogue over division, and in the enduring strength of shared principles over the use of force. We stand united in our determination to uphold the legacy of Helsinki—not only with words, but through action—to build a more peaceful and secure future for all.”