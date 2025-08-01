Egypt and Gaza: Conflict, Crisis, and the Path to a Ceasefire

With the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza in the global spotlight, Egypt faces mounting pressure both at home and abroad. In this episode of Middle East Focus, hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj speak with MEI Senior Fellow Mirette Mabrouk about how Cairo is handling the crisis in the neighboring coastal strip. What are the Egyptian government's main concerns as conditions there continue to deteriorate? How is Egypt responding to domestic outrage and changing international dynamics? And what role is it playing in the Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks and planning for the day after? The discussion explores the geopolitical and political stakes for Cairo, the challenges of aid delivery, and the prospects for a lasting resolution. Recorded July 28, 2025.

