Erdogan Forever?

In this episode of Middle East Focus, hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj are joined by MEI Senior Fellow Gönül Tol to discuss democratic backsliding in Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The conversation explores how Erdoğan’s crackdown against Turkey’s opposition has reached new heights, with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and other opposition party officials facing politically motivated charges. At the same time, Erdoğan is attacking opposition media, deepening talks with Kurdish leaders, and strengthening ties with the West — all with, at least in part, an eye to extending his rule beyond 2028. Tol unpacks the government’s strategy, the risks to Turkish democracy, and what Erdoğan’s growing international prominence means for the country’s political future.

Recorded on November 4, 2025.

Read Gönül Tol’s analysis of how Erdoğan uses Turkey's role on the global stage to tighten his grip on power here.

Listen to Rethinking Democracy here.