From War to Reconstruction: Syria’s Next Chapter

In this episode of Middle East Focus, hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj are joined by MEI Senior Fellow Charles Lister to unpack the historic November 10 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Oval Office as well as assess post-Assad Syria's evolution over the past year. Lister, who recently returned from Damascus, offers on-the-ground insights into the country’s transition, the challenges of post-war recovery, and the prospects for lifting US sanctions under the Caesar Act. The conversation explores how the new Syrian government is balancing engagement with the United States and regional partners, its decision to join the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, and what these developments could mean for Syria’s long-term stability and reintegration into the Middle East.

Recorded on November 12, 2025.

