Flood Survivors in Four More Counties May Apply for Federal Assistance

AUSTIN, Texas – Homeowners and renters in Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch and Menard counties are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance if you were affected by the Central Texas flooding in July.

FEMA, the State of Texas and the U.S. Small Business Administration may be able to help with serious disaster-related needs, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss and disaster loans. Previously, Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties were designated for FEMA assistance, meaning survivors with losses in those counties could apply even if they do not live in the county or in Texas.

A total of 10 counties are now designated for federal assistance under the major presidential disaster declaration for the July 2-18 severe storms and flooding in Central Texas.

Survivors with homeowners’, renters’ and flood insurance are encouraged to file a claim with their insurance carrier as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot provide funding for losses covered by your insurance. If your policy does not cover all disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

FEMA works closely with the Small Business Administration, which provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes.

You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, which is not the same as reporting your damage to the state. Reporting disaster damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management at damage.tdem.texas.gov helps officials connect you with resources and services.

The fastest way to apply to FEMA is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish.

To apply online or to download an SBA application, go to SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

The deadline to apply for an SBA physical disaster loan is also Thursday, Sept. 4. The last day to apply for an SBA economic injury loan is April 6, 2026.

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center to receive in-person assistance. To find one close to you, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC.

To view an accessible video, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6