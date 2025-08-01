Bridge removals put safety in spotlight
July 31, 2025
By Kenna Mitchell
DALLAS — One of the most anticipated moments in a bridge replacement project is when an old structure can finally come down. These few hours are the culmination of a tremendous team effort that emphasizes safety above all else.
An example of this just took place in late June 2025 along US 175 in Dallas, where TxDOT is replacing the bridge at Lake June Road as part of a $26.8 million improvement project. With a new bridge now in place, it was time to remove the old structure and clear the way for the final work on the project.
While a bridge removal is one of the biggest milestones in a project, there is a lot of coordination that first takes place. For this night, safety briefings were held before work started, bringing together the TxDOT and contractor crews, along with local law enforcement and traffic safety companies so that everyone had the game plan.
From there, traffic controls were set up to close the roadway and detour traffic. This is typically done after the evening rush hour, and the closed lanes not only give crews more room to maneuver the large equipment needed for each stage of the job, but it also keeps the traveling public out of harm’s way. With work taking place in the overnight hours, lights are set up in multiple areas to help crews keep a close eye on each step of the removal.
Underneath the bridge, crews piled layers of dirt across the shoulders and lanes, and place materials on medians to help protect these areas from any damage. Once crews have verified that traffic is safe and other safety precautions are in place, it’s time to start the most visual part of the work – bringing down the old structure.
On the US 175 bridge, the contractor, Indus Road and Bridge, started work in the middle and used multiple cranes to knock out the deck with each punch sending concrete chunks and tangles of rebar to the ground below. They moved backwards to the abutments, as crews carefully watched from all angles to spot any potential issues. Soon the steel beams became more visible, and were carefully removed without compromising the safety of the crews and equipment still working above, much like a giant game of Jenga.
As the overhead structure quickly transformed into piles of steel and concrete along the roadway below for future recycling, the columns became the last things standing. As they were knocked down, the sunrise gave a completely different view to the corridor. With the old bridge gone, the new bridge was now fully visible from the south side. Crews finished cleaning up the site and traffic was restored later that morning. Work will now focus on completing the new bridge and an adjacent pedestrian trail. Overall completion is scheduled for spring 2026.
