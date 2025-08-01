Bridge removals put safety in spotlight

July 31, 2025

By Kenna Mitchell

DALLAS — One of the most anticipated moments in a bridge replacement project is when an old structure can finally come down. These few hours are the culmination of a tremendous team effort that emphasizes safety above all else.

An example of this just took place in late June 2025 along US 175 in Dallas, where TxDOT is replacing the bridge at Lake June Road as part of a $26.8 million improvement project. With a new bridge now in place, it was time to remove the old structure and clear the way for the final work on the project.

While a bridge removal is one of the biggest milestones in a project, there is a lot of coordination that first takes place. For this night, safety briefings were held before work started, bringing together the TxDOT and contractor crews, along with local law enforcement and traffic safety companies so that everyone had the game plan.

From there, traffic controls were set up to close the roadway and detour traffic. This is typically done after the evening rush hour, and the closed lanes not only give crews more room to maneuver the large equipment needed for each stage of the job, but it also keeps the traveling public out of harm’s way. With work taking place in the overnight hours, lights are set up in multiple areas to help crews keep a close eye on each step of the removal.