Governor Stein Announces District Attorney Appointment

NORTH CAROLINA, July 31 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced the following District Attorney appointment:

Matthew T. Wareham as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 4, serving Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties. Wareham is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Scott Thomas retired.

Wareham currently serves as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 4. From 2017 to 2024, he served as an Assistant District Attorney in the same office. He also served for almost three years as an Assistant District Attorney in Alamance County. Wareham received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from East Carolina University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

“Matt has spent his entire career in public service, serving as a prosecutor for more than a decade in Alamance, Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I look forward to seeing all he accomplishes in his new role.”