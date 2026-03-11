Governor Stein Joins Governors Calling on Congress to Reclaim Authority Over Tariff Power

NORTH CAROLINA, March 11 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined 18 other Governors in signing a letter urging Congress to take back its authority on tariffs following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the President does not have the ability to impose tariffs.

“Too many North Carolina families are already feeling the squeeze of high prices, and the volatility caused by the federal administration’s tariffs is further exacerbating their pain,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These tariffs are hurting consumers who are now paying higher costs and farmers selling goods overseas. Congress must act to reassert its authority on tariffs to lower costs and expand economic opportunity for North Carolinians.”

Governor Stein has previously warned of the impact tariffs imposed by the federal government could have on North Carolina’s growing industries. Last year, the Governor led a delegation to the Southeast United States (SEUS)/Japan Annual Joint Meeting in Tokyo, Japan. During this meeting, he reaffirmed North Carolina’s strong partnership with Japan to recruit more good-paying jobs to the state and underscored the difficulties that tariffs were causing for international businesses looking to grow their presence in the United States. Additionally, at an event last year in Winston-Salem, Governor Stein highlighted the negative impact that tariffs and uncertainty were having on Hurricane Helene recovery, warning that higher construction costs could result in fewer houses being built.

Governor Stein has committed to expanding opportunity and lowering costs for North Carolina families. Last year, Governor Stein announced a record-breaking number of jobs coming to the state. He launched a Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships to bring public schools, community colleges, and employers together around the shared goal of creating more good jobs with good wages that can support a family.

Governor Stein is also working to lower costs for families. Last October, he announced that more than $6.5 billion in medical debt had been relieved from more than 2.5 million North Carolinians. And in partnership with the NC Department of Environmental Quality, the Energy Saver NC program is projected to save families an average of $1,000 on their utility bills.

