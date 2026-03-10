Governor Stein, President Pro Tem Berger, Speaker Hall Announce Formation of a Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education

NORTH CAROLINA, March 10 - Today Governor Josh Stein, President Pro Tem Phil Berger, and Speaker of the House Destin Hall announced the formation of a Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education.

“Excellent public schools create meaningful opportunity for every North Carolinian to succeed,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This commission represents a bipartisan commitment and an opportunity to make North Carolina’s public schools the best in the nation.”

“The educational opportunities in North Carolina open a world of possibilities for our citizens," said Senate Leader Phil Berger. “It’s imperative that we continue to work collaboratively to ensure North Carolinians have the skills they need to enter the workforce. We need everyone — business leaders, educators, and policymakers — to come together to meet the real-world needs of our students. I look forward to seeing the proposals this group suggests to improve educational outcomes for all students.”

“North Carolina has the talent and the foundation to become a national leader in education, and we intend to do just that,” said Speaker Destin Hall. “By bringing top educators, business leaders, and elected officials to the same table, this new commission will take an honest look at what’s working and what isn’t in our public schools. I look forward to collaborating with them to strengthen schools across our state.”

The Blue Ribbon Commission is tasked with examining teacher training and student advancement, administrative operations, educational leadership, and accountability. Members of the Blue Ribbon Commission were jointly appointed by the Governor, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House.

Members Appointed to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education

Anne Faircloth, President, Buffalo Investments & Lafayette Farms (Commission co-chair)

Dr. Don Martin, Chair, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (Commission co-chair)

Maurice “Mo” Green, Superintendent of Public Instruction

Senator Jay Chaudhuri

Senator Kevin Corbin

Senator Dana Jones

Senator Brad Overcash

Senator Gladys Robinson

Representative Cynthia Ball

Representative Brian Biggs

Representative Tricia Cotham

Representative Brandon Lofton

Representative David Willis

Eric Davis, Chair, State Board of Education

Brenda Berg, President & CEO, BEST NC

Dr. Connie Book, President, Elon University

Teresa Branch, School Board Member, Caldwell County Schools

Matt Bristow-Smith, Principal, Edgecombe Early College High School, Edgecombe County Public Schools

Dr. Jonathan Bryant, Chief Administrator, Lincoln Charter, Lincoln County

Dr. Del Burns, Retired Superintendent, Wake County

Allen E. Gant, Jr., Chairman, Glen Raven, Inc.

Dr. Jason Gardner, Superintendent, Mooresville Graded School District

Lisa Godwin, Beginning Teacher Coach, Pender County Schools

Peter Hans, President, University of North Carolina System

Dr. Bill Harrison, Chair, North Carolina Public School Forum

Marisha Merchant, Teacher, Onslow County Schools

Anna Spangler Nelson, Chair, Spangler Companies, Inc.

Dr. Robert P. Taylor, Superintendent, Wake County Public School System

Click here to read the executive order.