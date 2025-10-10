Lobster hits boiling point with all-time export record

Release date: 10/10/25

More South Australian lobster has been sold to the world in the last 12 months than in any other 12-month period, with our state’s exporters taking full advantage of the removal of Chinese trade restrictions and a Malinauskas Government market diversification support package.

According to latest trade data, South Australian lobster exports have more than doubled over the past year to $94.7 million – an increase of $54.6 million or 136 per cent.

South Australia’s top lobster market in this period was China, having bought more than $64 million worth of the premium seafood in just eight months, with trade restrictions having only lifted in late December last year.

Six months earlier in July 2024, the Malinauskas Government launched the $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program, having anticipated the impending resumption of live lobster trade.

The package has since supported 27 key seafood businesses to access trade advisers and meet with key buyers here in SA and at international trade events. It has also funded a marketing campaign for audiences in China and Japan.

Acting early ensured South Australia’s lobster exporters were ready to hit the ground running as soon as trade resumed, just in time for the peak demand of Lunar New Year.

Bolstered by record lobster sales, South Australia’s total seafood exports are now approaching a quarter of a billion dollars, increasing by nearly $100 million or more than 60 per cent in the past year.

Japan remains the state’s largest seafood export market, growing nearly 90 per cent or $55.6 million to $118.8 million.

China has moved up to second, having grown more than fivefold to $76.1 million – up 425 per cent.

At the time of their removal, Chinese import restrictions on Australian live lobster had been in place for more than four years.

The removal of these restrictions followed the lifting of tariffs on other premium Australian products including wine and barley in March 2024 and August 2023 respectively.

The Malinauskas Government supported our wine industry to re-engage with China, our largest trading partner, through a $1.85 million package announced in March last year, with more than 300 wineries accessing assistance through this program.

It separately launched a $5 million program in this year’s Budget to support all South Australian exporters to diversify and otherwise respond to US tariffs.

In support of our state’s exporters, Minister Joe Szakacs has led two successful trade missions to China in the past 18 months, with the Premier and Her Excellency the Governor also leading high level delegations to our top trading partner.

Our government acted early to ensure South Australian exporters were ready to move the moment trade resumed.

Like with wine earlier and US tariffs since, we anticipated the opportunity this would present and backed our sector through the Seafood Export Growth Program so they could capitalise on renewed access to the Chinese market.

We have the world’s best seafood, and this record year for lobster exports shows what happens when government and industry work in partnership to seize opportunities.

I thank the Albanese Labor Government, and the leadership of ministers Wong and Farrell, for their diligent diplomatic efforts to stabilise our country’s relationship with China.