Sugar Sugar™ Scottsdale Reopens at Stunning New Location on Scottsdale Road

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After over a decade of delivering clean beauty experiences to the Valley, Sugar Sugar™ Scottsdale is thrilled to announce its official reopening at a new, elevated location: 16205 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, right next to Chop Shop.

The move comes after 11 successful, brand-building years in the original space, following a landlord relocation. The new location represents more than just a change of address; it’s a vibrant, spacious new home that reflects Sugar Sugar’s continued growth and commitment to client comfort, sustainability, and beauty innovation.

“We are grateful for our old location, no doubt, said Sugar Sugar Founder, Aimee Blake. "We built a national company from the work we did there."

"This new space truly captures the energy and evolution of our brand. It’s bigger, brighter, and built to support an even better experience for our clients,” continued Blake. “We’re grateful for the community that’s supported us all these years, and we’re excited to keep delivering the exceptional care we’re known for.”

The upgraded Scottsdale studio offers:

Expanded treatment rooms for Sugar Sugar’s signature Comfort Sugaring™, organic spray tans, vegan facials, and Brow Science™.

A thoughtfully designed interior that reflects the company’s clean, inclusive, and welcoming ethos.

Enhanced accessibility and parking in a prime retail corridor, right next to Chop Shop.

Sugar Sugar’s relocation reinforces its deep roots in the Scottsdale community while ushering in a fresh chapter for the brand’s flagship studio.

Clients can book services at the new location immediately via www.MySugarSugar.com, or call 480-367-8427 for more information.

About Sugar Sugar™

Sugar Sugar is redefining clean beauty with its revolutionary Comfort Sugaring™ technique, custom vegan facials, organic airbrush tanning, and signature brow services. Founded by women and built for all, Sugar Sugar is committed to sustainability, kindness, and inclusivity in every detail.

