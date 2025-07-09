Sugar Sugar™ Scottsdale Reopens at Stunning New Location on Scottsdale Road

New foyer of the Scottsdale Sugar Sugar is warm and inviting. Sugar Sugar has revolutionized treatment rooms and the beauty point of service approach Sugar Sugar has revolutionized the point of sale experience

A New Era of Clean Beauty Begins at Sugar Sugar’s Spacious Scottsdale Studio—Now Open at 16205 N Scottsdale Rd

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After over a decade of delivering clean beauty experiences to the Valley, Sugar Sugar™ Scottsdale (Sugaring Hair Removal “Sugar Waxing”, Organic Airbrush Tanning and Vegan Facials) is thrilled to announce its official reopening at a new, elevated location:

16205 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, right next to Chop Shop.

The move comes after 11 successful years in the original space, following a landlord relocation. The new location represents more than just a change of address—it’s a vibrant, spacious new home that reflects Sugar Sugar’s continued growth and commitment to client comfort, sustainability, and beauty innovation. The new location acts as Sugar Sugar's flagship location. Built by its corporate team after years of franchising success.

“This new space truly captures the energy and evolution of our brand. It’s bigger, brighter, and built to support an even better experience for our clients,” said Danielle Carranza, National Education Director. “We’re grateful for the community that’s supported us all these years, and we’re excited to keep delivering the exceptional care we’re known for.”

The upgraded Scottsdale studio offers:

Expanded treatment rooms for Sugar Sugar’s signature Comfort Sugaring™, organic spray tans, vegan facials, and brow science.

A thoughtfully designed interior that reflects the company’s clean, inclusive, and welcoming ethos.

Enhanced accessibility and parking in a prime retail corridor—right next to Chop Shop.

Sugar Sugar’s relocation reinforces its deep roots in the Scottsdale community while ushering in a fresh chapter for the brand’s flagship studio.

Clients can book services at the new location immediately via www.mysugarsugar.com/locations/scottsdale/ or call 480-367-8427 for more information.

About Sugar Sugar™

Sugar Sugar is redefining clean beauty with its revolutionary Comfort Sugaring™ technique, custom vegan facials, organic airbrush tanning, and signature brow services. Founded by women and built for all, Sugar Sugar is committed to sustainability, kindness, and inclusivity in every detail.

Media Contact:

Sugar Sugar Corporate

William@MySugarSugar.com

480-389-0236

16205 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 10, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

