DBEDT E-newsletter – July 2025

Aloha kākou, The recent tsunami warning was a reminder of how quickly conditions can change and how important it is to stay prepared. Mahalo to our emergency management teams for their quick coordination and to Hawai‘i’s tourism industry for responding with calm, care, and clear communication during a tense moment for residents and visitors alike. That same spirit of responsiveness and collaboration is reflected in the work highlighted this month. The Hawai‘i Housing Finance & Development Corporation reports that more than 10,000 affordable and workforce housing units are in development across all four counties. These projects represent meaningful progress toward expanding housing options for local families through coordinated public and private efforts. We’re also preparing to welcome thousands of attendees to the 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival, where 27 entrepreneurs will be featured in the new DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion. This is an exciting opportunity to support small businesses and strengthen the reach of local products. In September, the Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit will bring together leaders from across sectors to explore how emerging technologies can improve government services, enhance cybersecurity, and shape a more resilient workforce. Thank you for your continued partnership in creating a stronger, more connected Hawai‘i. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka SBRRB Elects Officers for 2025–2026 The Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) has named its officers for fiscal year 2025–2026. Jonathan Shick (Oʻahu), a five-year board member and consultant with Pono Consulting Group LLC, will continue as chair. Sanford Morioka (Oʻahu), president of Edward Enterprises, Inc., has been named vice chair. Mary Albitz (Maui), owner of Island Art Party in Kīhei, will serve as second vice chair. Also serving on the board are James (Kimo) Lee (Hawai‘i), Tessa Gomes (Oʻahu), Nikki Ige (Kauaʻi), Jennifer Salisbury (Maui), and newly appointed member Leelen Park (Hawai‘i). Established by the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Act in 1998, the SBRRB plays a key role in reviewing the impact of proposed and existing administrative rules on small businesses. The board makes recommendations to government agencies and elected officials to improve the regulatory climate across the state. The SBRRB meets monthly in person and virtually. Small businesses with questions or concerns about regulations are encouraged to learn more at sbrrb.hawaii.gov. DBEDT to Launch Hawai‘i Made Pavilion at 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival DBEDT is proud to serve as the official government partner of the 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival, taking place August 15–17 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. As part of this year’s expanded participation, DBEDT will debut the “DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion,” a dedicated space showcasing 27 emerging local entrepreneurs selected in collaboration with the Leeward Community College Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC), the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE), and the Maui Chamber of Commerce. The pavilion will feature a diverse lineup of Hawai‘i-based small businesses offering gourmet foods, confections, fashion, stationery, and wellness products—including Native Hawaiian- and women-owned companies. The Made in Hawai‘i Festival is one of the largest consumer events in the state, drawing tens of thousands of attendees eager to support local. By creating this new platform, DBEDT is helping early-stage entrepreneurs connect with a wider audience, expand their market reach, and take the next step in their business journey. Mahalo to the Hawai‘i State Senate for making this happen, and our partners for supporting Hawai‘i made products. Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit Returns September 10 DBEDT will host the fourth annual Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Presented by Google in partnership with the TRUE Initiative, this one-day conference will explore how AI and cloud technologies are reshaping government services, strengthening cybersecurity, and preparing Hawai‘i’s workforce for the future. The summit will bring together government leaders, tech experts, and industry professionals for keynotes, panel discussions, and breakout sessions designed to equip participants with practical tools, case studies, and actionable strategies. Breakout tracks will focus on: Public-Private Partnerships for Growth – Helping small businesses win contracts and establish data-sharing agreements.

– Helping small businesses win contracts and establish data-sharing agreements. Workforce Development – Exploring career pathways and showcasing real-world applications like chatbots and automated permit processing.

– Exploring career pathways and showcasing real-world applications like chatbots and automated permit processing. Secure Government and Cyber Resilience – Addressing cybersecurity challenges and showcasing tools used by Pacific Command and Google Security Operations. Christine Sakuda, Chief Information Officer for the state of Hawai‘i, will deliver the opening keynote, outlining the state’s roadmap for adopting AI while ensuring equitable outcomes. The summit is free for government employees (limited availability) and $25 for all others. Early registration is recommended.

Statewide Affordable Housing Pipeline Tops 10,000 Units Photo courtesy of HHFDC: Hale O Piʻikea II; Kīhei, Maui The Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) reports more than 10,000 affordable rental and workforce housing units in development across all four counties. These projects represent a statewide effort to increase housing inventory through public-private partnerships, with support from federal, state, and county resources. The pipeline includes new construction and acquisition-rehabilitation projects developed by a mix of private, nonprofit, and government entities. All are intended to serve working families, kūpuna, and others in need of affordable housing options. By County: Honolulu County: More than 7,500 units in development, including major redevelopment and infill projects across urban Honolulu and West Oʻahu.

More than 7,500 units in development, including major redevelopment and infill projects across urban Honolulu and West Oʻahu. Maui County: Over 1,100 units in progress, including family, senior, and workforce rentals in Kahului, Wailuku, and Lahaina.

Over 1,100 units in progress, including family, senior, and workforce rentals in Kahului, Wailuku, and Lahaina. Kaua‘i County: Nearly 860 units planned or underway, with a mix of for-sale homes and rentals in Līhu‘e, ‘Ele‘ele, and Hanapēpē.

Nearly 860 units planned or underway, with a mix of for-sale homes and rentals in Līhu‘e, ‘Ele‘ele, and Hanapēpē. Hawai‘i County: More than 700 rental units planned, focused on communities including Kona, Hilo, and Puna. This growing pipeline underscores HHFDC’s continued commitment to improving access to safe and affordable housing statewide. View the full list of projects online. Celebrating Local Agriculture at the State Farm Fair Photos courtesy of Agribusiness Development Corporation The Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) hosted Hawai‘i’s premier agricultural event – the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau’s Hawai‘i State Farm Fair on July 12 and 13 in Whitmore Village. Celebrating its 59th year, the Hawai‘i State Farm Fair has grown to be the largest local agricultural event in the state and has touched the lives of four generations of Hawai‘i’s families. Farm Fair attendees were able to sample locally-grown and produced agricultural products and enjoy demonstrations, workshops and other exciting interactive activities. Made in Hawai‘i Festival 2025 – August 15–17, 2025, Hawai‘i Convention Center

Celebrate 31 years of local innovation and creativity at the Made in Hawai‘i Festival—the state’s largest and most anticipated showcase of locally made products. With more than 700 booths featuring food, fashion, art, and more, the festival supports Hawai‘i’s small businesses while giving attendees a chance to shop local and connect with makers from across the islands. DBEDT is proud to serve as the event’s official government sponsor, supporting local entrepreneurs and strengthening Hawai‘i’s innovation economy. 2025 HCPO Conference – August 27-29, 2025

Mark your calendars for this year’s Hawai‘i Congress of Planning Officials (HCPO) Conference, Resilient by Design: Planning for Hawai‘i’s Tomorrow at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Register today! 4th Annual Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit: Presented by Google – September 10, 2025, Hawai‘i Convention Center

Join DBEDT, Google, and the TRUE Initiative for a one-day summit at the Hawai‘i Convention Center focused on how AI and cloud technologies are shaping government, cybersecurity, and workforce development. Space is limited. Register today! For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

