Kansas City University Opens Applications for New Anesthesiologist Assistant Program

A student practices intubation techniques in a clinical simulation setting at KCU

JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City University (KCU) has officially opened the admissions portal for its new Master of Health Science in Anesthesiologist Assistant program, which will launch in January 2026 at the Farber-McIntire Campus in Joplin, Missouri.

“This marks an exciting step in expanding opportunities for students and advancing our mission of improving the well-being of the communities we serve through innovation, education and opportunity,” said Edward O’Connor, PhD, MBA, FACHE, provost and vice president for Academic, Research and Student Affairs at KCU. “With each new offering, we remain focused on meeting real-world needs and supporting stronger, healthier communities.”

Designed to address the anesthesia provider shortage, the program will prepare highly skilled, compassionate anesthesiologist assistants through ethical principles, evidence-based practice and a commitment to lifelong learning.

The in-depth curriculum will cover anesthesia principals, pharmacology, patient assessment and advanced anesthesia practice techniques as well as hands-on clinical experiences. Students will gain a thorough understanding of both the science and art of anesthesia that will prepare them for the certification examination offered by the National Commission for the Certification of Anesthesiologist Assistants (NCCAA). Passing the exam is a key step to becoming a Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant (CAA), a credential recognized by health care facilities and state medical boards.

“I am excited to help educate future anesthesiologist assistants and prepare them to become integral members of anesthesia care teams, especially in Joplin and surrounding areas,” said Sally Mitchell, EdD, MMSc, CAA, program director of KCU’s anesthesia program. “Students will receive a comprehensive education grounded in ethical and evidence-based anesthesia care.”

Prospective students must apply through the Central Application Service for Anesthesiologist Assistants (CASAA). Qualified applicants will then be invited to complete a KCU secondary application. Interviews will be held in September and October on the Joplin campus.

Graduates of the program may be eligible to practice in 24 jurisdictions, including licensure states, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin; states that recognize delegatory authority, including Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas; as well as the District of Columbia.

This new program reflects KCU’s continued commitment to expanding access to care and advancing health in underserved communities.

Learn more about applying to KCU’s Master of Health Science in Anesthesiologist Assistant program.

About Kansas City University

Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private not-for-private health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and Dental Medicine, and campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 for producing physicians who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. KCU’s Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that affect a population’s health and contribute to health disparities, while better preparing students for professional practice. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine and clinical psychology and a master’s degree in biomedical sciences. Dual degree offerings include master’s degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health and bioethics. A new Master of Health Science – Anesthesiologist Assistant program is scheduled to launch in January 2026.



