Kansas City University establishes College of Health Professions

New College of Health Professions to launch with anesthesiologist assistant program, addressing critical workforce shortages.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City University (KCU) has established a new College of Health Professions, a milestone that reflects the University’s steady growth from its roots as a college of osteopathic medicine into one of the nation’s fastest growing health sciences universities.

The Master of Health Science in Anesthesiologist Assistant program, slated to begin in January 2026, will be the first offering housed within College of Health Professions. Designed to help meet the nation’s rising demand for anesthesia care providers, the program represents the latest expansion within the academic portfolio of KCU. The new college also positions the University to support future programs in additional health professions, further broadening opportunities available to students and strengthening the health care workforce.

“For nearly 110 years, KCU has educated osteopathic physicians who are committed to living our mission,” said Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and chief executive officer. “That legacy remains at the core of their service to patients. At the same time, the health care landscape continues to change—demanding more providers across a broader range of disciplines. The College of Health Professions is the next step in our evolution, ensuring that KCU continues to answer the call while staying grounded in our mission of improving the well-being of the communities we serve.”

KCU has appointed Richard Schooler, DO, to serve as founding dean of the new college. Schooler also serves as vice president of the KCU-Joplin Campus. An alumnus from the Class of 1980, Schooler was recognized with the University’s Alumni Service Award in 2015. Over nearly four decades, he has built a reputation as a trusted physician, educator and health care executive in the Joplin region. His leadership roles have included dean of the School of Health Sciences at Missouri Southern State University and a 12-year tenure at Freeman Health System, where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer, chief medical officer and director of medical education. Earlier in his career, he practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Joplin for nearly 20 years.

“It is an honor to help lead the College of Health Professions as we prepare to welcome our inaugural class of anesthesiologist assistants,” Schooler said. “We are committed to equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to serve as essential members of anesthesia care teams. Their contributions will help strengthen access to care in both urban and rural communities across the region and beyond.”

With the launch of the College of Health Professions, KCU continues its tradition of growth and innovation. What began in 1916 as the Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery has evolved into the fourth-largest medical school in the United States and a university with multiple colleges serving diverse health care needs. The College of Osteopathic Medicine remains the foundation of this growth, educating over ten thousand physicians who are currently practicing nationwide.

Building on that foundation, KCU has recently expanded into new disciplines to address pressing workforce shortages. The University launched its Doctor of Clinical Psychology program to help meet the increasing demand for mental health professionals in 2017 and established the College of Dental Medicine in Joplin to address the severe shortage of dentists in the four-state region of Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma. The new College of Health Professions continues this trajectory—positioning KCU as a regional and national leader in preparing health professionals who respond to the needs of society.

“With this expansion, we build upon our foundation of osteopathic medicine,” Hahn said. “Our mission, vision and values guide us to educate health professionals who are not only clinically excellent but also compassionate and dedicated to serving their communities. The College of Health Professions is one more way KCU is living that mission.”

