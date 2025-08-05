New Book, ‘The Style Formula,’ Gives Readers Fashion Tools for Creating Their Own Style ID

“The Style Formula: The Art and Science of What to Wear” by Aricia Symes, published by Advantage Books, is available now. Aricia Symes, author of “The Style Formula: The Art and Science of What to Wear”

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book The Style Formula: The Art and Science of What to Wear , author and master stylist Aricia Symes demystifies, simplifies, and de-stresses the act of creating outfits, helping readers build a wardrobe that will serve them on all occasions.“So many people struggle with what to wear,” Symes says. “Men, women, and nonbinary individuals of all ages, in all kinds of careers, with all kinds of tastes, deal with the clothing conundrum. Whatever your struggle may be, know that you’re not alone and there is a solution.”For Symes, style is about more than fashion trends and creativity. There’s a science to it.In The Style Formula, published by Advantage Books and now available, she breaks down how your body architecture, coloring, and lifestyle influence what looks good on you, helping you create your “Style ID.” But it’s not about rules, she says. It’s about understanding the framework so you can make choices that feel authentic and flattering.Symes’ formula also isn’t just about clothes — it’s about clarity. When you understand your Style ID, she says, you show up with more confidence, make faster decisions, and align how you look with who you are. Whether you're leading a team, stepping into a new role, or navigating change, style is a powerful leadership tool.At the end of each chapter, Symes includes an exercise to assist readers in gaining an even greater understanding of their Style ID. But she describes the process as a journey rather than a makeover.“The traditional idea of a makeover usually means making such a drastic change that the authentic essence of the person is lost in the process, and that’s not the goal here,” Symes writes. “Unlocking your Style ID is about revealing and celebrating who you are, bringing your authentic self to the surface.”Aricia Symes, author of The Style Formula: The Art and Science of What to Wear, is a style expert, educator, and the founder of Unfoldid, an image-consulting firm that helps clients build wardrobes that reflect their personal style and lifestyle. Symes has worked with top companies like Boston Consulting Group, Facebook, and TripAdvisor, as well as on-air personalities and executives. Her global fashion career spans design, sourcing, and consulting across Europe and Asia, and she has worked with top fashion brands. Symes earned a double degree in International Business and Asian Studies from the University of Vermont and has an MBA from NYU’s Stern School.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

