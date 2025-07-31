N.C. farmers markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 3-9

RALEIGH — Farmers markets across North Carolina will join markets nationwide in celebrating National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 3-9, spotlighting the vital role farmers markets play in supporting local agriculture, boosting rural economies, strengthening communities and expanding access to fresh, healthy food.





With more than 350 farmers markets and roadside stands across the state, North Carolina is home to one of the most vibrant local food networks in the nation. From the bustling State Farmers Market in Raleigh to small-town markets in places like New Bern, Rural Hall, Gastonia and Lumberton, these community spaces connect residents with the farmers, food producers and makers who help fuel our state’s $111.1 billion agricultural economy.





"Farmers markets are cornerstones of our communities,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “They create essential opportunities for farmers to sell directly to consumers, while giving families access to seasonal, locally grown food they can trust.”





N.C. farmers markets also play a critical role in food accessibility. Many markets accept SNAP/EBT benefits, and programs like Double Bucks allow eligible shoppers to stretch their food dollars further by providing matching funds for fruits and vegetables.

Throughout the week, markets across the state will host special events, including cooking demonstrations, live music, kids’ activities, farm tours and vendor spotlights. The public is encouraged to show their support by shopping at local markets and sharing their experiences on social media using hashtags #GottoBeNC, #ShopLocal and #NCFarmersMarkets.





How to Get Involved:

Visit your local market during the week of Aug. 3-9

Attend a special event or bring a friend to discover what’s in season

Share your market finds and farmer stories on social media

Support farmers year-round by purchasing local





Whether you're a longtime market regular or visiting for the first time, National Farmers Market Week is a perfect opportunity to connect with fresh food, support farmers and be part of North Carolina’s thriving local food movement.

-sar-2