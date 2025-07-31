Child Predator Sentenced to Prison in Hocking County Rape Case

(LOGAN, Ohio) — A 54-year-old Washington County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the rape of two minors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Only a deeply disturbed mind could derive pleasure from a child’s suffering,” Yost said. “Today’s sentence prevents this predator and his sick impulses from causing further harm to vulnerable children.”

The sentencing of Paul Sebring, of Marietta, follows his June 17 guilty pleas to one count of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of obstructing official business.

Sebring’s co-defendant, Irene Marie Day, of Logan, was sentenced on Sept. 17, 2024, to 20 years in prison for her role in the crimes.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and attorneys with Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted it in Hocking County Common Pleas Court.

