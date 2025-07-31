Governor cuts ribbon on new $25M bridge in Church Rock – Infrastructure upgrade creates safter pedestrian access

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) today marked the opening of a new $24 million bridge on NM 566 near Church Rock that creates safer access for pedestrians with a dedicated walking trail.

The steel girder bridge spans the BNSF Railway and delivers pedestrian infrastructure that keeps community members off the highway and out of harm’s way. The project includes full bridge replacement, roadway reconstruction, improved lighting, upgraded drainage systems, and a new pedestrian trail that directly serves the Church Rock community.

The project was completed over 29 months and was funded through a combination of federal and state National Highway Performance Program funds. The project was a collaborative effort between NMDOT District Six, the City of Gallup, and the Navajo Nation.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to protecting New Mexico families and improving access to every corner of our state,” said Lujan Grisham. “Every bridge we build, every trail we construct, and every safety improvement we make helps ensure no family has to experience the tragedy of losing a loved one in a preventable pedestrian accident.”

New Mexico’s pedestrian fatality rate consistently ranks among the highest in the nation. By creating safe, dedicated pathways for pedestrians, NMDOT is taking concrete action to protect lives and strengthen communities.

“By working closely with the Navajo Nation and the City of Gallup, we’ve created safer, more direct access for the Church Rock community,” said NMDOT Secretary Ricky Serna. “New Mexico has long faced an urgent need to improve pedestrian safety, and this bridge delivers real solutions.”